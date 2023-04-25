Biden urges voters to ‘finish this job’ in 2024 re-election announcement

Why social media is calling Hollywood’s leading men ‘babygirl’02:39
Jury selection begins in E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Trump05:39
- Now Playing
Biden urges voters to ‘finish this job’ in 2024 re-election announcement04:33
- UP NEXT
What’s next for mifepristone following Supreme Court ruling?05:13
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection02:35
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter released from prison04:00
Voters unenthusiastic about possible Biden vs. Trump 2024 race03:15
Biden expected to announce 2024 re-election campaign03:58
TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing02:51
House Republicans pass bill banning transgender girls from female athletics04:21
Sudanese paramilitary group agrees to 72-hour ceasefire03:49
Sen. Durbin invites Justice Roberts to testify in Supreme Court ethics hearing03:39
Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set04:02
Biden expected to announce re-election campaign next week03:41
Lawmakers to address cannabis reform on 4/2004:13
Biden to address administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis02:35
Dozens killed in stampede at Ramadan charity event in Yemen02:25
Lawmakers express frustration over leaked classified documents04:19
MLB pitcher sparks debate about who should clean up on flights04:10
Accused leaker Jack Teixeira to appear in federal court02:38
Why social media is calling Hollywood’s leading men ‘babygirl’02:39
Jury selection begins in E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Trump05:39
- Now Playing
Biden urges voters to ‘finish this job’ in 2024 re-election announcement04:33
- UP NEXT
What’s next for mifepristone following Supreme Court ruling?05:13
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection02:35
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter released from prison04:00
Play All