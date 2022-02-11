IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden warns U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine, White House says Russia could invade 'any time'

Biden warns U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine, White House says Russia could invade 'any time'

The Biden administration believes there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 20. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan suggested that the threat is "now immediate enough" to warn Americans still in Ukraine to leave in the next 24 to 48 hours.Feb. 11, 2022

    Biden warns U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine, White House says Russia could invade 'any time'

