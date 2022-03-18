IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chapman University professor sues students for posting exams online

A professor at Chapman University in Orange, California, is suing at least one student for posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. The professor said the student's actions violated the school's honor code.March 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    00:23
