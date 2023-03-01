IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    College students turn to influencing as new side hustle

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    Could TikTok be banned in the U.S. for good?

    01:37

  • How one talent agency is creating opportunities for creators of color

    02:18

  • Video shows kids break through fences in New York for 'Kool-Aid Man' challenge

    01:58

  • Viral debate erupts over childhood sleepovers

    03:06

  • TikTok de-influencing trend calls on users to buy less

    04:21

  • Former Twitter executives testify at House hearing on handling of Hunter Biden laptop story

    02:42

  • Parents accuse Snapchat of enabling drug dealers

    02:29

  • TikTok influencer's food reviews help struggling Vegas restaurants

    02:30

  • Meta's stock jumps as lawmakers push for TikTok ban

    04:06

  • Meet the man sharing people's stories in a meaningful way

    03:54

  • TikTok couple speaks out after appreciation post goes viral

    05:41

  • Meta executive lays out 'guardrails' for Trump's possible return to Instagram, Facebook

    03:41

  • Meta executive says Trump's risk to public safety on social media has 'significantly receded' 

    04:45

  • Instagram rolls out new 'quiet mode'

    01:19

  • Twitters' top users say the platform is slower and seeing more hate speech

    02:06

  • Major universities join TikTok ban as security concerns grow

    03:05

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • This TikTok trend to treat ADHD symptoms is making noise

    04:41

  • Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies

    02:11

NBC News NOW

College students turn to influencing as new side hustle

04:03

While tens of millions of young adults turn to student loans to pay for college tuition, some are taking full-time jobs as social media influencers to help cover costs. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz has more on three “TikTokers” who are swapping their textbooks for tripods at their universities. March 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    College students turn to influencing as new side hustle

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    Could TikTok be banned in the U.S. for good?

    01:37

  • How one talent agency is creating opportunities for creators of color

    02:18

  • Video shows kids break through fences in New York for 'Kool-Aid Man' challenge

    01:58

  • Viral debate erupts over childhood sleepovers

    03:06

  • TikTok de-influencing trend calls on users to buy less

    04:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All