Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy
Activists in Colombia are celebrating after the country’s high court legalized abortion up to six months into pregnancy. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how the ruling is igniting a firestorm of criticism with some calling it “murderous.”Feb. 23, 2022
