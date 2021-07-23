Cuba’s Fight For Freedom: Patria y Vida

Are the protests in Cuba a moment in time or the start of a movement? NBC News and Telemundo’s José Díaz-Balart will moderate discussions with those on the front lines fighting for change. Guests include actors, Andy García and Laz Alonso; Enrique Santos of iHeartLatino; singer and actor, Jencarlos Canela; Los Pichy Boys; Cuban human rights activist, Rosa María Payá; NBC News’ Morgan Radford; and singer, Yotuel, whose song Patria y Vida has become a rallying cry for protesters.