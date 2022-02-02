Democratic lawmakers propose ban on legacy admissions to colleges with federal student aid
03:30
Two Democrats in Congress are proposing legislation that would ban legacy admissions to colleges that participate in federal student aid programs. NBC's Julie Tsirkin reports from Capitol Hill.Feb. 2, 2022
