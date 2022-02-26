DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia
02:24
Hank the Tank, Lake Tahoe’s infamous 500-pound black bear, who was invading homes looking for food has been partially exonerated from euthanasia thanks to new DNA evidence. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has more on the story. Feb. 26, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv
03:44
Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute
01:30
Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation
03:30
Now Playing
DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia
02:24
UP NEXT
Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war
01:43
CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors