  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv

    03:44

  • Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

    01:30

  • Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation

    03:30
    DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia

    02:24
    Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war

    01:43

  • CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors

    04:27

  • Black History Now

    28:03

  • Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill advances to Florida Senate

    03:29

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden and Fauci in CPAC speech

    02:00

  • Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

    03:01

  • Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?

    04:12

  • U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?

    03:54

  • U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine

    03:45

  • Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight

    01:29

  • U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe

    03:50

  • Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit

    04:00

  • Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack

    03:10

  • Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts

    04:16

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S.

    02:24

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40

DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia

02:24

Hank the Tank, Lake Tahoe’s infamous 500-pound black bear, who was invading homes looking for food has been partially exonerated from euthanasia thanks to new DNA evidence. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has more on the story. Feb. 26, 2022

