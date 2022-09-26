Elon Musk to face deposition after backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover

Elon Musk is expected to face questions from Twitter’s lawyers in an under-oath deposition as part of the social media giant’s lawsuit against the billionaire after he scrapped his $44 billion bid to buy the company over the summer. Senior reporter for the Verge, Adi Robertson, and NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explain what information Twitter is trying to get from Musk and whether there is any legal standing for the deal to be abandoned. Sept. 26, 2022