IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk to face deposition after backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni set to become Italian prime minister

    03:22

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares for Wednesday's public hearing into Capitol riot

    04:02

  • FEMA on how to prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida

    03:24

  • Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial

    03:17

  • Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim

    03:32

  • Kremlin-orchestrated voting underway in Ukraine in 'referendums' on joining Russia

    04:37

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests

    04:08

  • Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

    02:47

  • Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

    04:07

  • How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

    03:13

  • Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

    06:47

  • Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody

    04:08

  • How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases

    03:17

  • Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago

    03:38

  • Putin announces partial mobilization of reserve troops as Ukraine regains territory

    06:42

  • Why social media influencers are tapping into ‘millennial nostalgia’

    03:07

  • What does the end of the Covid pandemic look like in the U.S.?

    03:46

  • Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

    03:17

NBC News NOW

Elon Musk to face deposition after backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover

03:33

Elon Musk is expected to face questions from Twitter’s lawyers in an under-oath deposition as part of the social media giant’s lawsuit against the billionaire after he scrapped his $44 billion bid to buy the company over the summer. Senior reporter for the Verge, Adi Robertson, and NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explain what information Twitter is trying to get from Musk and whether there is any legal standing for the deal to be abandoned. Sept. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk to face deposition after backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni set to become Italian prime minister

    03:22

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares for Wednesday's public hearing into Capitol riot

    04:02

  • FEMA on how to prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida

    03:24

  • Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial

    03:17

  • Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All