NBC News NOW

Families of missing 2014 Malaysia Airlines passengers suing for millions

03:32

Nearly 10 years after flight MH 370 disappeared, families of the lost passengers have taken the airline and the makers of the plane to court, suing for millions. Nov. 28, 2023

