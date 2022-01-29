How cities like Phoenix are updating infrastructure to combat extreme weather
08:25
Climate change is a big factor for Phoenix’s rising temperatures in addition to the city’s population growth and development. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Peter Kalmus, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Joint Center for Regional Earth System Science and Engineering to discuss how some cities are taking steps to update their infrastructure. Jan. 29, 2022
