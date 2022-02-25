How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans
The crisis in Ukraine will be felt in households across the U.S. as oil prices surge above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and will send already-high energy prices soaring. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports on how the energy cost spikes will affect rural Americans. Feb. 25, 2022
Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S
