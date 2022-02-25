IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion

    09:37

  • CPAC kicks off in Orlando with Trump expected to speak Saturday

    03:03

  • Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights

    04:08

  • At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine

    03:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • Timeline: Russia launches military actions in Ukraine

    00:56

  • How U.S. military is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine

    03:15

  • Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine

    01:49

  • Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine

    03:39

  • How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:07

  • Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

    04:06

  • Western Ukraine city Lviv braces for refugee influx after Russian attack

    03:24

  • How Putin is attempting to control the narrative after attacking Ukraine

    03:23

  • Matt Bradley describes scene in Kharkiv after western city targeted by overnight airstrikes

    02:47

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

    08:17

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

    04:18

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

    03:48

  • Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year

    03:17

NBC News NOW

How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

02:40

The crisis in Ukraine will be felt in households across the U.S. as oil prices surge above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and will send already-high energy prices soaring. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports on how the energy cost spikes will affect rural Americans. Feb. 25, 2022

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion

    09:37

  • CPAC kicks off in Orlando with Trump expected to speak Saturday

    03:03

  • Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights

    04:08

  • At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All