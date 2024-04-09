IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man nearly run over by thieves targeting his truck
April 9, 202403:38
NBC News NOW

Man nearly run over by thieves targeting his truck

03:38

Stunning video from Washington State shows a man nearly run over in his own driveway by attempted thieves targeting his truck. NBC’s Dana Griffin spoke to the truck owner about his terrifying ordeal.April 9, 2024

