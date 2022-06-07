Matthew McConaughey calls for gun reform at White House briefing

- Now Playing
Matthew McConaughey calls for gun reform at White House briefing17:24
Texas lawmaker proposes ban on children attending drag shows after viral video01:56
Rescuers save two people at California's Mount Shasta, one climber dies01:21
DHS issues national terrorism advisory as threats continue to rise01:23
'There is no excuse for their actions': Uvalde teacher who was shot criticizes police response02:12
Judge blocks Louisiana congressional map with only one Black district02:13
Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges02:31
Vice President Harris to tackle immigration surge during Summit of the Americas03:54
Elon Musk threatens to withdraw from Twitter deal over bot data04:12
Crime takes center stage in key California primary elections03:15
World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California03:55
Democratic senators push for bipartisan gun reform03:50
Examining the physical and psychological impacts of gun violence07:12
New body camera video shows Arizona man pleading officers for help before drowning02:43
24th woman sues quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct03:20
Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says03:17
Body of lawyer Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper will be exhumed03:02
Union claims Starbucks is illegally shutting down a New York cafe to retaliate03:53
Chuck Todd explains the mission of Meet the Press NOW01:16
Some Republicans show signs of ‘Trump fatigue’ in primary chaos03:52
