New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm

Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X03:35
- Now Playing
New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm02:43
- UP NEXT
Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather03:57
Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case04:17
House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress02:45
New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race04:08
Covid and flu cases increasing across the country02:32
U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December04:34
Northeast could see first significant snow of the year03:47
Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting01:55
Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting02:15
Shooting reported at Iowa high school03:37
Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions02:36
Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict03:30
Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?04:36
Firewood program keeps Navajo communities warm where electricity is sparse03:15
Concerns grow over use of IV drips at medical spas01:59
Previewing new laws set to take effect in 202402:58
Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported03:16
Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to hear Trump primary eligibility case05:48
Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X03:35
- Now Playing
New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm02:43
- UP NEXT
Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather03:57
Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case04:17
House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress02:45
New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race04:08
Play All