IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Officials release victims' identities from mass shooting at Alabama birthday party

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Pennsylvania pizza delivery man trips up suspected car thief

    01:29

  • Louisville residents hold rally after park shooting kills 2 people

    01:51

  • Akron community braces for Jayland Walker decision from Ohio grand jury

    01:41

  • Delaware judge delays Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

    05:12

  • Alabama community grieving after deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party

    02:59

  • California Highway Patrol busts suspected organized retail crime ring

    02:50

  • DOJ announces charges against 'El Chapo's' Sinaloa cartel

    03:31

  • Ex-boyfriend in missing Minnesota mom case speaks out

    03:04

  • Bodycam video released from officers who fatally shot man after approaching wrong home

    01:28

  • Suspect accused of leaking classified documents charged in federal court

    03:02

  • Former Michigan police oversight commissioner dead in apparent homicide

    01:43

  • Trump wraps up eight hours of deposition in business fraud civil lawsuit

    03:08

  • Oklahoma man arrested after explosive devices found in multiple Tulsa locations

    00:58

  • Pennsylvania mother accused of strangling 11-year-old with belt

    01:55

  • Jury selection to begin in Fox News defamation lawsuit

    03:06

  • California doctor charged in death of patient undergoing breast augmentation

    03:21

  • Mexico's immigration head facing charges for deadly migrant fire

    04:03

  • Execution set for Florida's 'ninja killer,' convicted in 1989 murders

    02:41

  • Suspect arrested in connection with UC Berkeley sexual assaults

    01:59

NBC News NOW

Officials release victims' identities from mass shooting at Alabama birthday party

03:03

Officials have released the identities of the four victims from the deadly Alabama mass shooting that also left 28 others injured. NBC’s Guad Venegas has the latest. April 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Officials release victims' identities from mass shooting at Alabama birthday party

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Pennsylvania pizza delivery man trips up suspected car thief

    01:29

  • Louisville residents hold rally after park shooting kills 2 people

    01:51

  • Akron community braces for Jayland Walker decision from Ohio grand jury

    01:41

  • Delaware judge delays Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

    05:12

  • Alabama community grieving after deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party

    02:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All