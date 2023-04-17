Officials release victims' identities from mass shooting at Alabama birthday party

- Now Playing
Officials release victims' identities from mass shooting at Alabama birthday party03:03
- UP NEXT
Watch: Pennsylvania pizza delivery man trips up suspected car thief01:29
Louisville residents hold rally after park shooting kills 2 people01:51
Akron community braces for Jayland Walker decision from Ohio grand jury01:41
Delaware judge delays Dominion lawsuit against Fox News05:12
Alabama community grieving after deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party02:59
California Highway Patrol busts suspected organized retail crime ring02:50
DOJ announces charges against 'El Chapo's' Sinaloa cartel03:31
Ex-boyfriend in missing Minnesota mom case speaks out03:04
Bodycam video released from officers who fatally shot man after approaching wrong home01:28
Suspect accused of leaking classified documents charged in federal court03:02
Former Michigan police oversight commissioner dead in apparent homicide01:43
Trump wraps up eight hours of deposition in business fraud civil lawsuit03:08
Oklahoma man arrested after explosive devices found in multiple Tulsa locations00:58
Pennsylvania mother accused of strangling 11-year-old with belt01:55
Jury selection to begin in Fox News defamation lawsuit03:06
California doctor charged in death of patient undergoing breast augmentation03:21
Mexico's immigration head facing charges for deadly migrant fire04:03
Execution set for Florida's 'ninja killer,' convicted in 1989 murders02:41
Suspect arrested in connection with UC Berkeley sexual assaults01:59
- Now Playing
Officials release victims' identities from mass shooting at Alabama birthday party03:03
- UP NEXT
Watch: Pennsylvania pizza delivery man trips up suspected car thief01:29
Louisville residents hold rally after park shooting kills 2 people01:51
Akron community braces for Jayland Walker decision from Ohio grand jury01:41
Delaware judge delays Dominion lawsuit against Fox News05:12
Alabama community grieving after deadly shooting at Sweet 16 party02:59
Play All