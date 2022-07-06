IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

  • President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of Honor

  • Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

  • U.S. braces for influx of people considering adoption following Roe v. Wade ruling

  • Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

  • Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

  • ‘Outrageous behavior’: Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court wraps up historic term

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in to the Supreme Court

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Justice Breyer retires

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to step down from Supreme Court Thursday

  • Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

  • Fmr. White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony unveiled ‘very serious concerns’

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing with Cassidy Hutchinson

  • Cassidy Hutchinson remembers Mark Meadows saying: ’Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6’

  • Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

  • Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger found dead in his home

NBC News NOW

Biden speaks with Brittney Griner's wife about her release from Russian jail

As WNBA star Brittney Griner gets ready for her second court appearance in Moscow, the White House says President Biden told Griner’s wife Cherelle he is working to get her released from Russian custody as soon as possible. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell reports.July 6, 2022

