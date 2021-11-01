Proposed new coal mine in English town stirs controversy amid COP26

The British government is facing potential embarrassment as planning authorities judge whether to open a new coal mine, just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting the COP26 climate summit. People in Whitehaven, Cumbria, say the mine will bring jobs and investment, but environmentalists say it’s not worth the massive increase in carbon emissions. An earlier version of this video had a banner that misstated that the town of Whitehaven, United Kingdom has reopened a coal mine. The town is only considering opening a new mine.Nov. 1, 2021