IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Real estate broker Fredrik Eklund examines housing market slowdown

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures 

    05:09

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

    05:05

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

    05:13

  • Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee

    06:11

  • Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades

    02:10

  • Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?

    04:45

  • Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage

    03:37

  • Mortgage rates, hottest areas: A look at the 2022 real estate market

    03:56

  • ‘Skinny House’ less than 10 feet wide is on sale for $1.2 million

    00:43

  • Black Indianapolis owner's home value more than doubles after concealing race

    04:34

  • How 3D printers could be used to solve the US housing crisis

    03:31

  • The American dream denied

    06:58

  • Inside NYC’s most expensive homes with ‘Million Dollar Listing’ stars

    05:08

  • Congratulations, you now own a condo in Trump Tower!

    02:42

  • New company aims to make selling a home cheaper

    01:43

  • Peek Inside Ryan Serhant's 'Million Dollar' Office

    03:02

  • Property Brothers: We figured out how to work with family members

    02:19

  • Online shopping trend creates boom towns across the U.S.

    01:40

NBC News NOW

Real estate broker Fredrik Eklund examines housing market slowdown

06:12

NBC News’ Tom Llamas is joined by real estate broker and reality TV star Fredrik Eklund to break down the cause of a possible housing market slowdown, in addition to opportune places for investors to buy. July 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Real estate broker Fredrik Eklund examines housing market slowdown

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures 

    05:09

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

    05:05

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

    05:13

  • Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee

    06:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All