    Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy

    'Cop City' activists upset over new Atlanta police facility

  • Michigan school shooter may face life without parole

  • Extreme flooding hits New York City, Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency

  • Voicemail is out? New rules for proper phone call etiquette

  • What a government shutdown could mean for you

  • Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dies at 82

  • Police: Suspect was being tracked prior to Baltimore murder

  • Senate Banking Committee advances marijuana financing bill

  • Philadelphia police arrest at least 30 people after looting

  • Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to bribery charges

  • Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign

  • Biden makes history as he joins UAW picket line

  • Huawei launches new smartphone series, raising questions in the U.S. 

  • Veterans Affairs faces staffing shortages ahead of government shutdown

  • FTC files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

  • Underground heat from climate change could cause cities to sink

  • Use these travel hacks to save money this holiday season

  • Menendez believes he will be exonerated of bribery charges

  • Former U.N. climate chief: Exclude fossil fuel firms from climate talks

Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., spoke to reporters after speaking on the House floor about the possibility he would file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy after he gained Democratic support for a short-term government funding bill. NBC News' Ali Vitali reports on what steps Gaetz may take next.Oct. 2, 2023

