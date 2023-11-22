IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed after vehicle explosion

  • Two casualties after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    02:41

  • FBI investigates vehicle explosion near Niagara Falls

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    FCC proposes ban on cable cord cutting fees

    02:32

  • FCC proposes ban on cable cord cutting fees

    02:32

  • Several flights delayed amid winter weather conditions 

    02:43

  • Family seeks justice for man killed by Border Patrol amid Supreme Court ruling

    03:16

  • Police identify Ohio Walmart shooter, release bodycam footage

    02:55

  • Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval

    02:59

  • Ousting of CEO Sam Altman draws pushback from OpenAI staff

    02:53

  • Trump attorneys, federal prosecutors face off over gag order in election interference case

    02:43

  • Texas woman sentenced to 90 years for murder of elite cyclist

    00:24

  • How to avoid travel nightmares during the holiday season

    03:33

  • New NASA satellite could improve air quality by tracking pollution

    03:37

  • How war images on social media can your affect mental health

    02:47

  • Suspect arrested over death of Jewish man at protest

    02:01

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack found guilty

    02:09

  • IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital

    02:55

  • Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    02:45

  • Non-profit organization supports American veterans' mental health

    06:06

NBC News NOW

Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

02:37

Sam Altman is returning as the CEO of OpenAI after being unexpectedly ousted. NBC News' Jake Ward reports on his return and the threat employees made about leaving the company if he was not reinstated.Nov. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Two casualties after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    02:41

  • FBI investigates vehicle explosion near Niagara Falls

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    FCC proposes ban on cable cord cutting fees

    02:32

  • FCC proposes ban on cable cord cutting fees

    02:32

  • Several flights delayed amid winter weather conditions 

    02:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All