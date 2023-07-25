IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

As part of News NOW’s series “Women Mean Business,” anchor Savannah Sellers sat down with Shiza Shahid, founder and co-CEO of kitchenware brand Our Place, to discuss how her business highlights inclusion and diversity.July 25, 2023

    Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

