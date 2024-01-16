IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim

    02:15

  • Biden administration sends cease-and-desist letter to Texas over border access

    03:10

  • Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen

    03:10

  • Dr. Martin Luther King III on why volunteering serves his father’s legacy

    04:23

  • Dangerously cold Arctic blast blankets the U.S.

    03:55

  • DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter

    02:39

  • Nearly 46 million Americans face winter weather alerts

    03:37

  • Weekend forecast: Wind, snow, ice and rain to affect millions

    01:45

  • The FAA is boosting oversight of Boeing aircraft assembly

    03:39

  • Millions face blizzard conditions as winter storm grows

    02:51

  • This artificial intelligence robot handwrites letters for you

    02:23

  • New Mexico attorney general updates lawsuit against Meta over sexually explicit content

    04:02

  • Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted

    01:52

  • Patriots coach Bill Belichick steps down, shares gratitude for team

    02:04

  • 'It cannot happen again': FAA launches Boeing investigation

    02:15

  • Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

    04:05

  • Closing arguments underway in Trump New York civil fraud trial

    02:45

  • House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    02:30

NBC News NOW

Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader

03:04

Police in Missouri say a convicted child molester currently in prison is the leader of a spiritual cult with six missing members.Jan. 16, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim

    02:15

  • Biden administration sends cease-and-desist letter to Texas over border access

    03:10

  • Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen

    03:10

  • Dr. Martin Luther King III on why volunteering serves his father’s legacy

    04:23
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All