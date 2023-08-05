IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Three people dead after heavy rain and floods hit Slovenia

Three people dead after heavy rain and floods hit Slovenia

Three people are dead and thousands are being forced to evacuate their homes in Slovenia due to heavy rains and flooding. A state of emergency has been issued across the country as they prepare for power outages and more dangerous flooding. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the latest.Aug. 5, 2023

