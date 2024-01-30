IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trial in 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay begins in Brooklyn

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Bryan Cranston clarifies retirement rumors: I want to hit 'pause'

    06:10

  • See James Corden and Bryan Cranston try to fool Hoda & Jenna!

    05:14

  • James Corden on what he misses (& doesn't miss) about late night

    06:45

  • Jesse L. Martin talks ‘The Irrational,’ ‘Rent,’ more

    05:22

  • James Corden opens up about his new show, leaving LA, parenting

    05:16

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals February 2024 book club pick

    01:30

  • David Letterman mixes-up Travis Kelce and Kelsey Grammer

    00:48

  • Can Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl after Tokyo concert?

    01:24

  • See the first trailer for ‘Despicable Me 4’

    01:00

  • Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis

    06:21

  • Pharrell's life story to be told in new LEGO film 'Piece by Piece'

    00:26

  • Britney Spears responds to new Justin Timberlake music

    01:34

  • Willie Geist honors late broadcast legend Charles Osgood

    00:33

  • WWE and Netflix sign massive deal as streamers bet big on sports

    04:57

  • Chiefs take on Ravens as Lions face 49ers to reach Super Bowl

    02:11

  • ‘Expats,’ ‘Miller’s Girl’ and more movies and shows to watch

    04:46

  • Michelle Yeoh on nerves before singing in new ‘Wicked’ movie

    07:50

  • TODAY anchors face off in rom-com recipe themed quiz

    04:13

  • Bryan Greenberg talks 'Junction,' personal experience with opioids

    06:31

NBC News NOW

Trial in 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay begins in Brooklyn

02:06

Federal prosecutors say the two men accused of killing Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay ambushed and fatally shot the trailblazing D.J. at his Queens recording studio in 2002 over a failed drug deal.Jan. 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Trial in 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay begins in Brooklyn

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Bryan Cranston clarifies retirement rumors: I want to hit 'pause'

    06:10

  • See James Corden and Bryan Cranston try to fool Hoda & Jenna!

    05:14

  • James Corden on what he misses (& doesn't miss) about late night

    06:45

  • Jesse L. Martin talks ‘The Irrational,’ ‘Rent,’ more

    05:22

  • James Corden opens up about his new show, leaving LA, parenting

    05:16
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All