IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump calls out Manhattan DA and judge after indictment

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Trump: ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America’

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: Did Donald Trump just admit he didn't win the election?

    02:08

  • After indictment Trump defends Georgia call, also under investigation

    01:12

  • South and Midwest prepare for potential tornadoes after deadly weekend of severe weather

    03:13

  • Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home

    03:21

  • What happens next after Trump’s arraignment?

    01:44

  • David Pecker will be 'star witness' in Trump case: Fmr. Manhattan ADA

    01:19

  • What’s included in Trump’s 34 felony counts and what it means for the former president

    16:48

  • DA Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of ‘catch-and-kill’ scheme to influence 2016 election

    03:13

  • Chuck Todd: Political gain from indictment could be 'short term' for Trump

    00:46

  • Biden remains silent on Trump indictment ahead of arraignment

    04:02

  • Voting underway in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

    03:23

  • Finland set to join NATO amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:11

  • What to look for when indictment against Trump is unsealed

    03:18

  • Former President Trump to surrender to prosecutors ahead of arraignment

    03:44

  • Tennessee students protest gun violence in schools

    02:34

  • Pro-Kremlin military blogger killed in cafe explosion 

    03:57

  • Senator Fetterman opens up about depression battle

    03:07

  • Feds recover $100 million from crypto scammers

    05:09

NBC News NOW

Trump: ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America’

02:25

In former President Trump’s opening remarks after his indictment on 34 felony counts, he said “I never thought anything like this could happen in America.” He slams Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for “campaigning” on the fact that he “would get President Trump.”April 5, 2023

  • Trump calls out Manhattan DA and judge after indictment

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Trump: ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America’

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: Did Donald Trump just admit he didn't win the election?

    02:08

  • After indictment Trump defends Georgia call, also under investigation

    01:12

  • South and Midwest prepare for potential tornadoes after deadly weekend of severe weather

    03:13

  • Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home

    03:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All