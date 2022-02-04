U.S. Figure Skating Director of Diversity speaks on inclusion in the sport
12:03
With the Winter Games kicking off with men’s short program figure skating, NBC News’ Joshua Johnson reports on how some skaters of color say the sport can be both exclusive and expensive. U.S. Figure Skating Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Kadari Taylor-Watson joins the show to discuss diversity on ice. Feb. 4, 2022
Now Playing
U.S. Figure Skating Director of Diversity speaks on inclusion in the sport
12:03
UP NEXT
Pfizer-BioNTech co-founders give exclusive look into creation of Covid-19 vaccine
05:18
U.S. Olympian to become new dad while competing in Winter Games
01:44
Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times begins
02:59
New bodycam video shows investigation of missing Colorado mother
02:15
Activists: ‘livid’ ex-officer who killed Laquan McDonald released early