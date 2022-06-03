IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden after recent mass shootings: ‘It’s time to act, for the children we have lost’

  • 'We can't fail the American people again': Biden calls for bipartisanship on gun control

    Watch President Biden’s full speech addressing gun control after recent mass shootings

    Biden: 'There is a serious huge mental health crisis in this country'

  • Biden: 'This is not about taking away anyone's guns'

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

  • NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players

  • Mississippi community divided as school board places first Black superintendent on leave

  • Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

  • Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from Stormy Daniels

  • Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict 

  • Tulsa gunman was patient who blamed doctor for pain after surgery

  • Elon Musk to require Tesla workers to return to office full time

  • Biden to deliver primetime address on gun control

  • Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from Stormy Daniels

  • Tulsa police: Gunman was disgruntled hospital patient who targeted former doctor

  • Craftsman Trey Ganem donates custom caskets for Uvalde victims 

  • Admiral Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch

  • Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months

  • Five people dead, including gunman at Tulsa hospital shooting

Watch President Biden’s full speech addressing gun control after recent mass shootings

President Joe Biden called for banning assault weapons, expanding background checks and passing red flag laws during his speech addressing recent mass shootings in the U.S.June 3, 2022

