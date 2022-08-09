IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What the FBI's next steps are after search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

    Why there is a fixation with the trending #RushTok

  How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the fight against climate control

  U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate at 3.5%

  Admiral Linda Fagan's journey to becoming the Coast Guard's first female commandant

  Sen. Sinema pledges support for Democrats' tax and climate bill

  Russia ready to discuss Brittney Griner prisoner swap, Moscow says

  Biden signs executive order to protect women traveling for abortion access

  Democrats' 'RAP' Act aims to prevent use of lyrics as evidence against artists

  What to expect as CPAC gets underway in Dallas

  China starts live-fire military drills near Taiwan after Pelosi's controversial visit

  Dangerous heat threatens to slow down rescue efforts after eastern Kentucky floods

  Rusty Bowers loses to Trump-backed opponent in Arizona state Senate race

  Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters wins Arizona Senate GOP nomination

  Kansans uphold state's abortion rights in 'against the odds' vote

  Fortune announces world's top-earning companies for 2022

  Biden administration sues Idaho over state's near total abortion ban

  Senate passes PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

  How climate-conscious consumers can make a difference

  Robotics company helps New York seniors combat loneliness

What the FBI's next steps are after search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

The FBI conducted an overnight search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida residence allegedly looking for classified documents he took from the White House before leaving office. NBC News' Gabe Guiterrez, Jeff Lanza and Danny Cevallos report on how the FBI obtained a search warrant, Trump's reaction to the search and the FBI's next actions.Aug. 9, 2022

