Midterm Elections 2022 live updates: Biden to rally in NY in last days of the campaign

Voters will have a say on abortion in 5 states with high-stakes ballot measures Millions of voters will soon determine the fate of abortion access in a handful of states, including Michigan, which could become the first to make an abortion ban permanently unenforceable since the fall of Roe v. Wade. At the polls Tuesday, voters in California, Michigan and Vermont will decide whether to enshrine reproductive freedom rights in their state constitutions, while voters in Kentucky could do the opposite and explicitly conclude there should be no such protections. In Montana, if a ballot initiative passes, health care providers in the state could face criminal charges if they do not take "reasonable actions" to save an infant who is born alive, including after an attempted abortion. The measure and its proposed punishments, including up to 20 years behind bars and a maximum $50,000 fine, have been met with fierce opposition from medical providers. Read more here.





As election nears, some conservative groups have ramped up anti-trans campaign ads In the last leg of what has been a heated midterm election cycle, some conservative groups have ramped up misleading or inflammatory campaign ads targeting transgender rights, which have become an increasingly partisan and divisive issue. A radio ad from America First Legal, a conservative group founded by Stephen Miller, who served as a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, accused President Joe Biden and "progressive leaders" of pushing children to take hormones and undergo surgery "to remove their breasts and genitals." "Not long ago, everyone knew that you're either born a boy or a girl," the narrator says over ominous music. "Not anymore. The Biden administration's pushing radical gender experiments on children." America First Legal did not respond to NBC News' request for comment. Within the last several weeks, the American Principles Project aired campaign ads in six battleground states, the group wrote on Twitter. One of the TV ads, which it released in Arizona, accuses Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, and Biden of "pushing dangerous transgender drugs and surgeries on kids — taking away parental rights." Simultaneously, the group launched an ad in Wisconsin accusing Democratic candidates of supporting legislation "that would destroy girls' sports." Read more here.





Trump talked out of announcing 2024 campaign on Saturday, a source says Former President Donald Trump on Saturday teased a potential 2024 presidential run during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. "We're gonna take back America, we're gonna take it back. And in 2024, most importantly we are going to take back our magnificent — oh it's so beautiful — White House," Trump said. "We're going to take it back and you're going to be hearing about it very soon. Very, very, very soon." A source in frequent communication with Trump and familiar with the discussions told NBC News that the former president had considered the rally as a backdrop to announce another run but his advisers urged him not to take the attention away from Republican midterm candidates, and ultimately he agreed. "Everybody, I promise you in the very next very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be so happy, okay? You're going to be so happy," Trump said. "And one of the reasons I don't want to do that right now — because I'd like to do it — but you know what, I really mean this, I want to have the focus tonight be on Dr. Oz, and Doug Mastriano. Because we have to win, alright?"





Obama, Trump battle over western Pennsylvania with dueling rallies in a final midterm push LATROBE, Pa. — Two former presidents duked it out with dueling rallies Saturday across western Pennsylvania, where they stumped for Senate candidates locked in one of the most consequential races of the cycle and offered wildly different visions of America as the final midterm fight centers on the Keystone State. Around noon, Barack Obama rallied with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate nominee, along with Democratic candidates in local House races on the University of Pittsburgh's campus. Hours later, Donald Trump campaigned with Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, and down-ballot Republicans at a regional airport in Latrobe, about an hour east of Pittsburgh. At attention for both former presidents is which party's nominee wins one of the most sought after Senate seats in the country. Read more here.





In Nevada, Cortez Masto taunts Laxalt with new ads boasting his family endorsed her In the final days of a bitterly fought Senate campaign, Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wants voters to know that 14 members of her rival's family have chosen to endorse her — not him. Cortez Masto's campaign plans to run full-page ads in English and Spanish in seven newspapers on Sunday that feature a letter signed by relatives of GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt. The ad, first shared with NBC News, will print the letter from family members in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Reno Gazette Journal, Las Vegas Weekly, Nevada Appeal, Elko Daily Free Press, El Sol and El Mundo. "Today we, the undersigned members of the Laxalt family, are writing in support of the re-election of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for the U.S. Senate. We believe that Catherine possesses a set of qualities that clearly speak of what we like to call 'Nevada grit," reads the letter from Laxalt's relatives, including aunts and cousins. "We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own 'Nevada grit' — a quality that she will take forward in representation of our home state for six more years across the halls of Congress." Nevada's Senate race is one of the closest in the country, with a series of recent polls showing Cortez Masto and Laxalt in a dead heat. The outcome of the contest could determine the balance of the Senate, now narrowly held by Democrats. Read more here.





