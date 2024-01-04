Live updates: Eric Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign for Trump in Iowa

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is holding a busy day of events in Iowa today, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will be participating in town hall forums with CNN this evening.
- DeSantis will also be sitting down with NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns and Des Moines Register chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel for an interview.
- Former President Donald Trump won't be on the campaign trail, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and his son Eric Trump will be holding events for him in Iowa.
- President Joe Biden's campaign is running an ad focused on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, warning of "the MAGA extremism that now defines the Republican Party."
Christie says he regrets endorsing Trump in 2016
In a campaign ad released this morning, titled "I Have An Admission To Make", Chris Christie said that he "made a mistake" when he endorsed Trump.
Christie says he did so because Trump "was winning" and he thought he "could make [Trump] a better candidate and a better president".
This marks a sharp departure from his comments in a Vanity Fair interview last year where he said "I don’t make any excuses or any apologies for that period of time." When pushed on this answer he replied, "I can be wrong sometimes."
Marjorie Taylor Greene will attend a Jan. 6 'anniversary' event in Florida
Marjorie Taylor Greene is scheduled to attend an Orlando-area Republican Party’s event commemorating the third “anniversary” of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
“A prominent MAGA leader, Congresswoman Greene is a staunch advocate for American priorities over foreign interests and special lobbying,” read a text message invitation from the Osceola County Republican Party.
The event, which is part of her book tour, is being held at Westgate Resorts and costs $45 to $1,000 to attend, according to the invitation.
Greene’s visit and the fact that a local Republican Party is holding an event to commemorate Jan. 6 was blasted by some Democrats in the state.
“Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the ‘special’ guest,” Democratic Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani wrote on X. “Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”
Colorado secretary of state urges immediate Supreme Court action after Trump asks it to overturn ruling
Hours after Trump asked the Supreme Court to overturn a state court’s ruling that he is ineligible to appear on Colorado’s Republican primary ballot, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold urged the high court to step in as the deadline to certify candidates looms.
In an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Griswold explained that Trump’s name will be on the ballot after he filed an appeal of the state court’s ruling.
“The Colorado Supreme Court determined that Trump did engage an insurrection, and because of that, he is disqualified from the ballot,” she said. “But, their decision stated that if an appeal was filed before today, he would be on the ballot until the Supreme Court took some type of action.”
Griswold said she has to certify the candidates who qualify for the ballot before the country clerks begin printing ballots next week for the state’s primary election March 5.
“Colorado, of course, we have some of the best elections in the country, and that includes early voting, in person, but also mail balloting. And then, ballots for overseas and military voters will go out actually this month,” she said.
“So it’s a quickly approaching timeline," she added. "I do hope that the Supreme Court acts with urgency, because, Lawrence, frankly, the American people deserve to know whether a president can engage an insurrection and then be qualified once again to hold that office.”
Even though three justices are there because of Trump, the former president hasn't always gotten his way before the Supreme Court.
NBC News' Lawrence Hurley reported yesterday that the court rebuffed him on several occasions, including on cases around his tax returns, his handling of classified documents and the 2020 presidential election results.
The court has, however, given the conservative movement some big wins, particularly when it overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.
Biden campaign releases a new Jan. 6-themed TV ad
As Biden prepares to deliver his first major re-election speech of 2024, marking the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, his warning about the fragility of America’s democracy will be front and center in the campaign’s first ad to hit the airwaves this year.
The Biden campaign says the new 60-second spot highlights “the existential threat our country’s democracy faces from the MAGA extremism that now defines the Republican Party.” It draws heavily from a prominent speech Biden made in Arizona last fall, when he said that the MAGA movement “does not share the basic beliefs in our democracy” and that it posed a threat to democratic institutions.
Surrogates hit the trail for Trump in Iowa
Trump won't be campaigning in Iowa today, but he will have Greene, R-Ga., and his son Eric Trump doing events on his behalf.
Ramaswamy will be doing six events in Iowa, while former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be doing one. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will be in New Hampshire.
DeSantis and Haley are skipping the trail in preparation for their CNN town halls tonight. DeSantis will also be doing an interview with NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns and Des Moines Register chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel.