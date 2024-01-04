Live updates: Eric Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign for Trump in Iowa

Christie says he regrets endorsing Trump in 2016

In a campaign ad released this morning, titled "I Have An Admission To Make", Chris Christie said that he "made a mistake" when he endorsed Trump.

Christie says he did so because Trump "was winning" and he thought he "could make [Trump] a better candidate and a better president".

This marks a sharp departure from his comments in a Vanity Fair interview last year where he said "I don’t make any excuses or any apologies for that period of time." When pushed on this answer he replied, "I can be wrong sometimes."