Live updates: Winter storm alters campaign plans in the final sprint to Iowa

Polls show Trump has potential to smash GOP record in Iowa

All the focus on the race for second place in Iowa between DeSantis and Haley has overlooked what could be the biggest storyline on Monday — besides the sub-zero temperatures.

If the polls are correct, Trump is on track to smash the Republican record for largest victory margin in the history of the Iowa caucuses.

The current record is held by Bob Dole, who defeated Pat Robertson by 13 points in the 1988 caucuses.

