Live updates: Winter storm alters campaign plans in the final sprint to Iowa

Here’s the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Winter storm conditions in Iowa are presenting challenges for the Republican candidates as they try to make their final pitches three days out from the caucuses. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will hold telephone town halls today instead of her previously scheduled in-person events.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has canceled two events but still plans to hold three others. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are also slated to campaign in person in Iowa.
- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has flirted with a third-party presidential run, is making two stops in New Hampshire.
- President Joe Biden is traveling to the battleground state of Pennsylvania for a White House event.
Polls show Trump has potential to smash GOP record in Iowa
All the focus on the race for second place in Iowa between DeSantis and Haley has overlooked what could be the biggest storyline on Monday — besides the sub-zero temperatures.
If the polls are correct, Trump is on track to smash the Republican record for largest victory margin in the history of the Iowa caucuses.
The current record is held by Bob Dole, who defeated Pat Robertson by 13 points in the 1988 caucuses.
But according to the polls over the last month, Trump has been leading his nearest competition by more than 30 points — so double or even triple Dole’s record winning margin from 1988.
(By the way, the all-time winning margin when you also include past Democratic Iowa caucuses? It’s Walter Mondale’s 32-point victory in 1984 — followed by Al Gore’s 29-point win in 2000.)
Now maybe the polls are wrong, and a friendly heads up that there’s still one more big Iowa poll set to be released.
And maybe the bone-chilling cold affects turnout.
But if not, the major storyline from Monday will be watching Trump’s margin.
Three days to go before the the Iowa caucuses
The Republican presidential candidates are once again battling winter storm conditions in Iowa three days out from the caucuses.
Haley will host tele-town halls in place of the three in-person events her campaign had scheduled foe today. DeSantis cancelled two events in the state, but still plans to hold three others. Ramaswamy and Hutchinson are also slated to campaign in Iowa, while Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake is set to hold an event for the Trump campaign.
Elsewhere, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., who has flirted with a third-party presidential run, is making two stops in New Hampshire today. And Robert F. Kennedy is holding a rally in North Carolina.
Biden is also traveling to the battleground state of Pennsylvania today for a White House event.
DeSantis warns Trump's legal issues would overshadow election
CLIVE, Iowa -- DeSantis said Thursday night that the 2024 election will become consumed by Trump's legal battles if he becomes the Republican nominee.
“Donald Trump, if he’s the nominee, the whole election is going to be about legal issues, criminal trials, maybe criminal convictions by then, January 6, all of that,” DeSantis said.
While toeing the line between differentiating himself from Trump without alienating the MAGA base, DeSantis added that just because Trump has been mistreated doesn’t mean he deserves to be elected president again.
“You can appreciate what Donald Trump did. You can not like the people who are doing this to him, the DOJ and these prosecutors in New York and all this, 100%. It’s unfair. But it doesn’t mean it’s the right thing for the country to nominate him to be our candidate in 2024,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis also criticized Haley, telling the crowd, “If you put your foot in your mouth every other day, if you’re scared to take questions from the media or voters and all these other things, you are not going to be able to handle what’s coming for you in a general election.”