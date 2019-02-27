Live updates: Michael Cohen testimony before Congress

A "racist," a "con man," and a "cheat" — those are just a few of the accusations Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former longtime attorney, plans to level against his old boss during his highly anticipated public appearance before Congress on Wednesday.
Cohen is set to deliver a damning account of the president's business and campaign practices just hours after Trump opened the second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam. Cohen will be grilled by members of the House Oversight Committee. Republicans, including Trump, have argued Cohen is an opportunistic liar whose word cannot be trusted.
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET. NBC News will stream the session live, and you can follow the latest updates, news and analysis in real time below.
Cohen Testimony
Legal analysis: Trump says Cohen is lying to reduce his prison sentence
In a tweet sent from Hanoi on Wednesday, Trump said that Cohen "did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time."
Since Cohen has already been sentenced to three years in prison, could his time be reduced at this point for any reason? Under current Rule 35(b), if the government believes that a sentenced defendant has provided substantial assistance in investigating or prosecuting another person, it may move the court to reduce the original sentence; ordinarily, the motion must be filed within one year of sentencing.
Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019
Flashback: Trump says Wikileaks more than 140 times in the month before 2016 election
With Cohen's prepared testimony offering new claims on Trump and WikiLeaks, here's a flashback to the president saying "WikiLeaks" more than 140 times in the final weeks leading up to the 2016 election.
Which lawmakers may provide the fireworks during Cohen's high-profile hearing
Perhaps no committee packs a fuller roster of fiery lawmakers than the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
Those firebrand lawmakers will, on Wednesday, have the opportunity to grill Cohen in his much-anticipated public hearing.
In addition to Chairman Elijah Cummings, a veteran of the panel who will be running his first nationally televised hearing, a number of prominent Democrats will get to take turns questioning Cohen, a star witness to appear before the group.
Among those Democrats are freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — three rising figures in the party. For Ocasio-Cortez, who has proven to be a viral sensation since defeating incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley last year, the hearing will be her first nationally televised appearance as a member of the committee.
Other Democrats to watch include Reps. Jackie Speier, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Peter Welch, who also sit on the House Intelligence Committee — a panel Cohen has previously testified to and will again on Thursday in a closed session. Meanwhile, Rep. John Sarbanes, who chairs the Democracy Reform Task Force, is likely to pepper Cohen with questions on ethics and possible corruption.
For Republicans, the committee includes some of Trump's staunchest allies. Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee's ranking member, and Rep. Mark Meadows, the Freedom Caucus chairman, will likely question Cohen over his admitted lies and seek to drive home the idea that he cannot be trusted.
Republicans put up posters with anti-Cohen quotes in hearing room
Spotted in the hearing room — Republicans putting up posters with quotes critical of Cohen from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and Judge William Pauley, the U.S. District Court judge in the Southern District of New York who sentenced the former Trump lawyer.
They read:
1) “Mr Cohen appears to have lost his moral compass.” - Judge Pauley
2) “Cohen plead guilty to a verticals smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct...”
3) “[Cohen] expected to be given a prominent role and title in the new administration...”
Legal analysis: What the checks Cohen is proving Congress could mean
According to his prepared statement, Cohen is providing "a copy of a check Mr. Trump wrote from his personal bank account – after he became president - to reimburse [Cohen] for the hush money payments [Cohen] made to cover up his affair with an adult film star and prevent damage to his campaign."
While there's an argument that pre-office activity is not impeachable, the framers of the U.S. Constitution originally suggested that corruption of the electoral college process was an exception and an impeachable pre-office act. But, the case for impeachment becomes much easier if a president continued the criminal enterprise after he was in office.
What's a fixer do, anyway?: Inside Cohen's world
As Trump's fixer, Michael Cohen's job was to make difficulties disappear. Ed Hayes, a legendary New York fixer, describes how he makes problems go away.
Cohen will claim Trump frequently dissed Don Jr.
Cohen, in a draft of his opening statement opening statement, claimed his former boss didn't exactly hold his eldest son in the highest regard.
"Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world," Cohen will say, according in the prepared statement.
The remark comes in a section where Cohen discusses the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between high-ranking members of the Trump campaign, the president's inner circle and Russians. Trump Jr. helped arrange the meeting, where the Trump camp believed it would be getting damaging information on then-presumptive 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Cohen claims, according to the draft of his remarks, that Trump Jr. told his father about the meeting: "Something clicked in my mind. I remember being in the room with Mr. Trump, probably in early June 2016, when something peculiar happened. Don Jr. came into the room and walked behind his father's desk – which in itself was unusual. People didn’t just walk behind Mr. Trump’s desk to talk to him. I recalled Don Jr. leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying: 'The meeting is all set.' I remember Mr. Trump saying, 'Ok good...let me know.'"
Cohen said Trump Jr. "would never set up any meeting of any significance alone – and certainly not without checking with his father."
Trump Jr. responded in a Wednesday morning tweet, saying: "Only Democrats could hate someone so much that they would try to disrupt nuclear peace talks with testimony from a convicted felon."
Ari Melber: Cohen's evidence will push hearing beyond just a 'he said, he said' situation
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber gives his legal perspective going into the hearing. With the documentation Cohen plans to provide Congress, Melber said, the hearing's end result "will not just be a 'he said, he said.'"
Melber also addressed a controversial tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fl., Tuesday night targeting Cohen that some said amounted to witness tampering. Gaetz, who is not on the House Oversight Committee, has since deleted the tweet and apologized for it.
2013 Trump tweet resurfaces as result of Cohen draft testimony
A 2013 Trump tweet was unearthed Wednesday morning in response to a section of Cohen's prepared remarks to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
In a draft of his prepared remarks obtained by NBC News, Cohen said he will provide the committee with a news article Trump wrote on and sent Cohen that reported on an auction of a portrait of Trump.
"Mr. Trump directed me to find a straw bidder to purchase a portrait of him that was being auctioned at an Art Hamptons Event," Cohen wrote. "The objective was to ensure that his portrait, which was going to be auctioned last, would go for the highest price of any portrait that afternoon. The portrait was purchased by the fake bidder for $60,000. Mr. Trump directed the Trump Foundation, which is supposed to be a charitable organization, to repay the fake bidder, despite keeping the art for himself."
Here's the tweet:
Just found out that at a charity auction of celebrity portraits in E. Hampton, my portrait by artist William Quigley topped list at $60K— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2013
Trump and Cohen, a history
For more than a decade, Cohen worked for Trump as an attorney and top official at the Trump Organization. He could be seen by businessman's side on the 2016 campaign trail, serving as a surrogate on TV, and battling reporters who were readying unfavorable stories on the then-GOP candidate.
He pledged total loyalty and was hoping to get a job in the administration when Trump won. That did not pan out.
Instead, he stayed behind in New York as Trump went to Washington. Then, last January, The Wall Street Journal first reported on a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels that Cohen had provided weeks before the 2016 election in order to keep her quiet about her allegation of an affair more than a decade ago. The White House denied it.
Within months, federal agents conducted raids on Cohen's home, office, and hotel. Trump was furious, but the two stood by each other. That only lasted so long. Facing immense prison time and mounting legal costs, Cohen began cooperating with federal prosecutors.
After Cohen pleaded guilty to a litany of federal felonies in August — including two campaign-finance violations stemming from hush payments he facilitated to two women to silence their allegations of affairs with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election and, Cohen claimed, boost Trump's candidacy, Trump went on the attack.
"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!" Trump tweeted.
Trump and his legal team began slamming Cohen as a liar whose word couldn't be trusted. Cohen later pleaded guilty to lying to Congress — something that will be a focal point of his Wednesday hearing.
Here are the two $35,000 checks Cohen will provide Congress
Cohen, according to his prepared remarks, will provide the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform with a pair of $35,000 checks he received in 2017 that he says were reimbursements for the $130,000 hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 election.
The payment was made to keep Daniels silent about her allegation of a 2006 affair with Trump, an affair the White House has vehemently denied.
Here are images of the two checks, one of which is signed by Trump. The other is signed by Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg:
Cohen arrives on Capitol Hill early
Cohen arrived over an hour early. The testimony is expected to begin at 10 a.m ET, and expected to last at least six hours. Cohen did not speak to reporters on his way into the hearing holding room.
What Cohen will say in his prepared remarks
NBC News obtained a draft of Cohen's opening remarks this morning. According to his prepared statement, he'll tell House Oversight members that Trump knew in advance that WikiLeaks was going to release hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 election that would damage Hillary Clinton's campaign — among other things.
Cohen will also allege that the president not only lied about his ongoing efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the election but urged Cohen to lie about them without directly saying so, the draft says.
But it is Cohen's description of a conversation between Trump and longtime adviser Roger Stone days before WikiLeaks released a trove of DNC emails on the eve of the 2016 Democratic National Convention that represents the biggest new allegation.
How Republicans plan to question Cohen
Republicans will seek to make Cohen's hearing about one thing: Why the heck should this guy be trusted?
Though Republicans are in the minority on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, there are a few members who are among Trump's staunchest allies, including Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows.
Jordan, the committee's ranking member, said in a statement last week that he would "not stand by quietly while an admitted liar comes before the Committee."
"Our Members intend to question Mr. Cohen about the crimes he pleaded guilty to, other criminal activity he participated in but refused to disclose, his international financial dealings, and a long list of other probative activities," he said.
Cohen pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress — the Senate Intelligence Committee, to be exact — about negotiations surrounding the Trump Tower Moscow project. Cohen said he did this to align with Trump's narrative about Russian business dealings.
Cohen's rocky road to testifying
Cohen's road back to Capitol Hill — he spent hours in a closed session with the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday — has been marked by delays.
Here's a look back at the saga of getting a key witness in the investigations encircling Trump to testify publicly before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Jan. 8: The committee launches an investigation into Trump and his failure to report payments used to silence women, who had alleged affairs with Trump, during the 2016 campaign.
Jan. 10: Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., the chairman of the House oversight committee, announces that Cohen voluntarily agreed to testify before the committee on Feb. 7.
Jan. 12: Trump calls into Fox News' Justice with Jeanine Pirro and suggested without evidence that Cohen's father-in-law was involved in criminal activity.
Jan. 13: Cummings and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House intelligence committee, issue a joint statement condemning the president for attempting to "intimidate" Cohen not to testify.
Jan. 20: Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani also suggested without evidence in a CNN appearance that Cohen's father-in-law may have ties to "organized crime.”
Jan. 23: Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis releases a statement announcing Cohen would delay his planned Feb. 7 testimony before the committee, citing “threats against his family” from Trump and his supporters. That same day, Cummings agrees to postpone and, in a joint statement with Schiff, blasts Trump and Giuliani for using "textbook mob tactics" to "intimidate" Cohen.
Feb. 20: In a statement, Cummings announces that Cohen's testimony is back on for Feb. 27 "despite efforts by some to intimidate his family members and prevent him from appearing." Cummings said the scope of Cohen’s public testimony would be limited to Trump's “payoffs, financial disclosures, compliance with campaign finance laws, business practices, and other matters."
Good morning. We're your NBC News live bloggers.
Today's the day. Politics reporters Allan Smith, Dartunorro Clark and Lauren Egan will be watching and live blogging, joined by politics editor Liz Johnstone, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos and other contributors.
We'll be fully underway in less than an hour, so stay tuned.