Live updates: Senate hearing on PGA-LIV Golf merger set for today

Blumenthal says there will be more hearings

Asked about LIV executives not appearing at today's hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Monday that he hoped to hear their testimony soon and that “there will be more hearings.”

“They declined only because of scheduling conflicts," he said. "There will be more hearings and we will work to arrive at a mutually acceptable date."

Blumenthal also warned not to “rule out anyone as a potential witness" after being asked if LIV CEO Greg Norman or LIV players might appear before his panel.

“We’ve been in touch with agents for some of the players, we’ve been in touch with other executives,” he said. “I wouldn’t rule out anyone, especially, but most importantly, if they have information.”