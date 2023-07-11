Live updates: Senate hearing on PGA-LIV Golf merger set for today

Here's the latest on today's hearing on the LIV Golf-PGA merger:
- The Senate Homeland Security Committee's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. ET on PGA's planned merger with Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf.
- The committee will hear testimony from PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and the Saudi investment fund’s governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, will not appear due to scheduling conflicts.
- The bipartisan hearing will be led by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who said in a joint statement they want to examine plans for the merger "as well as the future of the PGA Tour and professional golf in the United States."
- The controversial merger was announced last month. Experts say it is the latest move by Saudi Arabia to flex its influence in the U.S. and jump on economic opportunities, following accusations of human rights abuses and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Blumenthal says there will be more hearings
Asked about LIV executives not appearing at today's hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Monday that he hoped to hear their testimony soon and that “there will be more hearings.”
“They declined only because of scheduling conflicts," he said. "There will be more hearings and we will work to arrive at a mutually acceptable date."
Blumenthal also warned not to “rule out anyone as a potential witness" after being asked if LIV CEO Greg Norman or LIV players might appear before his panel.
“We’ve been in touch with agents for some of the players, we’ve been in touch with other executives,” he said. “I wouldn’t rule out anyone, especially, but most importantly, if they have information.”
Here are excerpts from Blumenthal's opening statement
“Today’s hearing is about much more than the game of golf … It is about how a brutal, repressive regime can buy influence — indeed even take over — a cherished American institution simply to cleanse its public image, a regime that has killed journalists, jailed and tortured dissidents, fostered the war in Yemen, and supported other terrorist activities, including 9/11. It’s called sportswashing,” Sen. Blumenthal will say in his opening statement for today’s hearing, according to his prepared remarks.
“It is also about hypocrisy, and how vast sums of money can induce individuals and institutions to betray their own values and supporters, or perhaps reveal lack of values from the beginning. It’s about other sports and institutions that could fall prey — if their leaders let it be all about the money,” Blumenthal will say in his remarks.
“Perhaps to state the obvious, sports are central to our culture and society, with huge implications for our way of life, our local economies and communities close to home, and our image abroad.”
“We hope that today’s hearing will help us uncover not only the reasons for the PGA Tour’s sudden reversal and what it means for golf, but to understand what similar investments by authoritarian governments with deep pockets could mean for our country, for our national security, and for the world,” he will say.
Blumenthal: Saudi Arabia engaging in ‘sportswashing’ to cleanse its image
On the eve of the hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger amounted to “sportswashing” by Saudi Arabia to cleanse its image.
“We’re seeking to uncover the facts that ought to deeply concern the American people about this iconic, cherished American institution being taken over by one of the most repressive regimes, Saudi Arabia, for the clear purpose of cleansing its image,” Blumenthal told reporters Monday evening.
“It’s called sportswashing, and sports are central to our culture and society, to local economies that depend on the PGA Tour, and our athletes are ambassadors of values.
Blumenthal, who is chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, also questioned whether PGA, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, should continue to be exempt from paying income tax.
“So I think we need to know how this deal came together, who was behind it, who profits from it, and whether, for example, the PGA Tour should continue with its tax exempt status when it’s a subsidiary of a for-profit-making institution?"
Justice Department investigating PGA Tour’s merger with LIV Golf
Here’s why the PGA Tour merged with LIV Golf
The PGA Tour announced last month it would merge with LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed men’s golf organization that formed last year to compete with the PGA.
News of the merger sent shock waves through the sports world and even reached the highest echelons of the U.S. government, after a reporter sought comment from the Biden administration about the Saudi government’s taking such a large stake in men’s golf.
Hearing to kick off at 10 a.m. with two officials from PGA
Today's bipartisan hearing, entitled "The PGA-LIV Deal: Implications for the Future of Golf and Saudi Arabia's Influence in the United States," will be led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
The panel will hear this morning from two PGA Tour officials: Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Blumenthal had previously demanded records from PGA outlining work that ended in the tour’s merger with Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf. The plan, Blumenthal wrote to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan last month, “raises concerns about the Saudi government’s role in influencing this effort and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution."