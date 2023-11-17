WASHINGTON — The special counsel appointed to investigate Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has interviewed the president’s son, Hunter Biden, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Special counsel Robert Hur reached out to Hunter Biden’s legal team for an interview about two months ago, a second source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Spokespeople for Hur and the Justice Department declined requests for comment, as did the White House. A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the interview.

The White House last month said that the president was interviewed Oct. 8-9 as part of the documents investigation following months of negotiations between Biden and Hur over the terms of an interview. The probe was initiated after the White House in January said that documents with classified markings were uncovered at Biden’s Delaware home and at a Washington office he used after he was vice president.

An interview with the subject of an investigation typically occurs near the end of a probe if at all. Hur's investigation has stretched into its 11th month. It remains unclear whether Hur is expected to bring charges in the case.