WASHINGTON — The special counsel appointed to investigate Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has interviewed the president’s son, Hunter Biden, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Special counsel Robert Hur reached out to Hunter Biden’s legal team for an interview about two months ago, a second source familiar with the matter told NBC News.
Spokespeople for Hur and the Justice Department declined requests for comment, as did the White House. A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the interview.
The White House last month said that the president was interviewed Oct. 8-9 as part of the documents investigation following months of negotiations between Biden and Hur over the terms of an interview. The probe was initiated after the White House in January said that documents with classified markings were uncovered at Biden’s Delaware home and at a Washington office he used after he was vice president.
An interview with the subject of an investigation typically occurs near the end of a probe if at all. Hur's investigation has stretched into its 11th month. It remains unclear whether Hur is expected to bring charges in the case.
Hur is expected to deliver a report with his findings at the conclusion of his investigation, which has sparked anxiety among the president's aides.
Some have privately expressed concern that the probe will conclude with a politically damaging outcome as Biden campaigns for re-election, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.
Additional concern is swirling within the White House that Hur, and the Justice Department more broadly, are overly sensitive to congressional Republican oversight of their work, a third source said.
Multiple sources also drew comparisons to former FBI Director James Comey delivering a stinging rebuke of Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign related to an investigation into her emails while serving as secretary of state.
While Clinton was not found guilty of wrongdoing, she was “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information, Comey said about four months before she lost the 2016 election.
Congressional Republicans have raised questions about Hunter Biden’s proximity to the classified documents that were stored at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote a letter to the White House in January questioning whether Hunter Biden had access to any of the classified documents in his father’s possession.
Hunter Biden listed his father’s Wilmington home as his address on his driver’s license during the timeframe when classified documents were stored there. His Attorney — Abbe Lowell — has said Hunter Biden did so because the Wilmington house “was his only permanent address at the time.”
Biden’s classified documents probe has unfolded as his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, is accused of mishandling documents. Trump also faces allegations that he told a property manager at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to delete security video allegedly showing how his employees moved boxes of documents before an FBI search of the property.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has sought to liken his handling of documents to Biden's. The president's aides have resisted that comparison, arguing that Biden promptly returned classified documents to the government when they were discovered in his office and then voluntarily allowed federal authorities to search his properties for additional materials.
