Barrett says George Floyd's death was 'personal,' but she can't make broad statement about racism Durbin asked whether Barrett saw the video of George Floyd's death in police custody earlier this year, and Barrett said she has and it was "very, very personal" for her family because she has two Black children. She said she cried with her daughter, for example, who was adopted from Haiti, about the video. Barrett said she had to explain to her children what had happened because she said they've had the benefit of "growing up in a cocoon" and not experiencing hatred or violence. Barrett, however, said that she couldn't give a broad statement or diagnoses about the "problem of racism" because she said it's "kind of beyond what I'm capable of doing as a judge." "I would doubt it," Durbin responded. "I just don't believe you can be as passionate about originalism, and the history behind language that we've had for decades, if not centuries, without having some thought about where we stand today." Barrett: George Floyd video was 'very personal' to family Oct. 13, 2020 02:56







Barrett: 'I'm not hostile to the ACA' Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., expressed concern that Barrett's previous writings that were critical of the Affordable Care Act signal that she would vote to dismantle the law when the Supreme Court rules on it in an upcoming case. "I think that your concern is that because I critiqued the statutory reasoning that I'm hostile to the ACA, and that because I'm hostile to the ACA, I would decide a case a particular way," Barrett said. "I'm not hostile to the ACA. I'm not hostile to any statute that you pass." Barrett: 'I am not hostile' to the Affordable Care Act Oct. 13, 2020 01:41







Democrats again tell stories of Obamacare recipients Like many did on Monday, several Democrats on the committee have told stories of constituents who rely on Obamacare for their medical conditions and have shown images of them on large easels inside the hearing room for Barrett — and the public — to see. Saying they fear Barrett's confirmation would lead to the demise of the 2010 health care law, the Democrats' strategy is to show real people who would suffer if they lost their health insurance provided by the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case challenging the law on Nov. 10.







Panel will take a 30-minute break after Durbin, Lee finish questions, Graham says Graham announced a 30-minute lunch break after Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, conclude their questions. If both senators use their full allotted time, the lunch break will begin at around noon.







'That's impressive': Cornyn praises Barrett as she shows she has no notes in front of her Judge Amy Coney Barrett holds up a blank notepad after Senator John Cornyn asked her what documents she had on her desk on Oct. 13, 2020. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked Barrett to hold up the notepad on the table in front of her and asked if it said anything on it. Barrett said it just showed the U.S. Senate letterhead, but nothing was written on it. "That's impressive," Cornyn said, given that many witnesses testifying before lawmakers take notes or have notes in front of them.







Barrett dodges question about whether she'd recuse herself from any 2020 election case Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who questioned Barrett virtually because of his concerns about Covid-19 safety precautions, asked Barrett if she would recuse herself if a dispute with the 2020 presidential election comes before the court. "I want to begin by making two very important points, and they have to do with the ACA, and with any election dispute that may or may not arise," she said. "I have had no conversation with the president or any of his staff on how I might rule in that case." "It would be a gross violation of judicial independence for me to make any such commitment or for me to be asked about that case and how I would rule," she added. "I also think it would be a complete violation of the independence of the judiciary for anyone to put a justice on the court as a means of obtaining a particular result."







Barrett says she has not made any pre-commitments on any issue or case to anyone Grassley asked if Barrett has made any promises or guarantees to anyone about how she might rule on a case or issue that would come before her on the Supreme Court. "I want to be very, very clear about this, Senator Grassley," Barrett said. "The answer is no, and I submitted a questionnaire to this committee in which I said no, no one ever talked about any case with me, no one on the executive branch side of it." Barrett says she has made no precommitments on Supreme Court cases or Obamacare Oct. 13, 2020 01:17 Barrett said she has not made any pre-commitments to anyone and has not been asked to make any by the executive branch. She said she can't make any pre-commitments to Congress either because "it would be inconsistent with judicial independence." Asked if it's her agenda or goal to repeal the Affordable Care Act if she's confirmed, Barrett said, "Absolutely not. I was never asked — if I had been, that would have been a short conversation."







Grassley: 'If people don't like what we do, they can vote us out of office' Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during the second day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing. Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, spent the first half of his questioning round by criticizing Democrats' attacks against Barrett for what her confirmation would mean for the future of the Affordable Care Act. "If people don't like what we do, they can vote us out of office," Grassley said, noting the difference between the roles of senators and judges.






