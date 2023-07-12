VILNIUS, Lithuania — President Joe Biden will seek to boost his image as an international coalition builder in a speech Wednesday, following two days of high-stakes meetings with leaders at a NATO summit.

The event here will test Biden’s promise upon taking office to repair America’s international relationships, which include NATO, the 31-country mutual defense pact forged in the aftermath of World War II. Top of the agenda was Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has raged on NATO’s doorstep for close to 18 months.

A White House official previewed Biden’s remarks at Vilnius University on Wednesday, promising a “memorable” speech that would highlight “the strength of the NATO alliance and how it remains a force for global security and stability.”

“The president will talk about how the widespread support for Ukraine is reflective of the value of our alliances and partnerships, which he has revitalized since taking office,” Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council's Europe director, said.

Biden will make the case for NATO’s “vital” role, a hard-won outcome “that didn’t happen by accident,” Sloat said.