Oscars 2019 live coverage: Red carpet, winners, best speeches and more

Best drama of the night not having to do with movies goes to The New York Times and Vanity Fair.

It all started on Thursday, when The Times' styles section published a story entitled "It Was the Hottest Oscar Night Party. What Happened?" detailing how Vanity Fair's exclusive Oscars party had lost some of its luster.

"Stars still care about being photographed as they walk in. But the hysterical frenzy that once surrounded the event has been fading for some time, at least among top celebrities, three longtime publicists said in interviews," The Times declared.

The story raised a few eyebrows in the media world but did not have gain all that much attention until Friday, when Choire Sicha, editors of the Times' styles section, tweeted that the paper had been disinvited from covering the Vanity Fair party.

"Just got word that Vanity Fair has disinvited The New York Times from covering their annual Oscars party," Sicha wrote. "They said it 'feels like the Times has already run their coverage of the VF party this year,' they said. I guess we did!"

That, of course, triggered plenty of coverage in the entertainment press. Director Ava DuVernay came to Vanity Fair's defense, tweeting: "This is the magazine and editor who put @LenaWaithe on a solo cover and invited a beautiful array of black and brown people last year. We had a helluva time. Funny how now it’s suddenly “lost its luster.” Luster for some. Closed doors now open for others."

The Times, however, is far from the first to claim that the party had become a bit less exclusive. President Donald Trump made a similar claim... back in 2014.