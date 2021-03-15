The nominees for the Oscars are diverse and distinctive. But who will watch the show?

Hollywood is coming off a miserable year.

The coronavirus pandemic halted productions and shuttered theaters in big cities across the country, leaving the film industry virtually paralyzed and starved for ticket revenues.

But the crisis created an opportunity for streaming services — and potentially provided more cultural oxygen to small-scale projects that might have otherwise been overshadowed by the usual glut of superhero blockbusters, big-budget epics and generic entertainment geared for mass audiences.

The new reality was reflected in the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards announced Monday.

The list was heavy on titles that debuted on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, which thrived during the months of couchbound lockdown. But perhaps more significantly, many of the films could be described as more intimate or provocative — and noticeably more diverse — than your prototypical awards season contenders.

"I let out a little yelp when I saw the nominees," said Nell Minow, a film critic and corporate governance expert, pointing to strong showings by low-key, thoughtful dramas such as "Minari" and "Nomadland."

"We're seeing a lot more diversity partly because the normative, white male, big blockbusters had to step aside last year," Minow said, referring to the various movies that were postponed amid the pandemic.

In recent years, to be sure, the academy has certainly embraced more artistically adventurous films.

Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite," a genre-bending tale of income inequality, took the best picture honor at last year's ceremony; two other recent champions, "Moonlight" and "The Shape of Water," also broke traditionalist ideas of what constituted the best picture winner. The mild period pieces and bland underdog stories that used to dominate the Oscars have been fading for at least half a decade.

The last few years worth of nominees included more projects from independent distributors or arthouse divisions of major studios as the principal parts of Disney, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures concentrated more of their resources on effects-driven franchises. (Universal Pictures is a unit of Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.)

But the trend was particularly pronounced this year.

"What happened this year is much more pervasive across all the nominations," Minow said.

The relative lack of zeitgeist-swallowing hits in the vein of "Joker," "Black Panther" or "A Star Is Born" meant there was more room for the quiet, human-scaled productions: Florian Zeller's "The Father," Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari," Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland," Darius Marder's "Sound of Metal." All four films earned a spot in the best picture race.

The list of best picture nominees this year also includes two projects that could be considered boundary-pushing: Shaka King's "Judas and the Black Messiah," an uncompromising portrait of the Black liberation movement of the 1960s, and Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman," an audacious #MeToo-era revenge thriller.

"Judas" earned five nominations just three years after "Green Book," a buddy comedy faulted for its racial politics, won the best picture trophy. "Promising Young Woman," for its part, received five nods just four years after Hollywood was roiled by revelations of abuse by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, the former producer who helped turn awards season into a zero-sum marketing blitz.

The lack of box-office behemoths that might draw in casual viewers presents a challenge to the producers of the show, said Chris Beachum, the managing editor of the awards prediction website Gold Derby.

"The nature of the movies probably does not spell great things for this year's ratings," he said, acknowledging that Nielsen ratings for various live events have declined in recent years amid surges in cord-cutting. "The job for these producers is incredibly difficult​."

Of course, some of this year's nominees fit more conventional criteria for Oscar contenders. David Fincher's "Mank" and Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" are both period pieces with familiar dramatic frameworks — although "Mank," a black-and-white film dense with historical allusions and Hollywood lore, is probably the more creatively daring of the two.

The recognition of projects centered around people of color or led by underrepresented filmmakers could also be a direct result of the film academy's efforts to diversify its membership ranks in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and the broader social push for inclusion in entertainment.

Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color, including Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"); the late Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"); Steven Yeun ("Minari"); Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday"); and the stars of "Judas," Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. In a first, two women — Zhao and Fennell — were recognized in the best director race. (They join just five other female directors who have been nominated in that category.)

The academy these days includes a far greater number of women and people of color, as well as younger and more international voters. In late June, The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that, since 2015, the organization has doubled its female members, tripled the number of people of color and nearly tripled its number of international members.

"Last year, the Academy invited its most diverse class of members to date," Lulu Wang, the writer and director of "The Farewell," tweeted after the nominations were announced.

Last year, the Academy invited its most diverse class of members to date. This was my first year voting, and look! So proud of these historic nominations today. https://t.co/utc3DYUiA5 — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) March 15, 2021

"This was my first year voting, and look! So proud of these historic nominations today," Wang added, linking to a tweet about Yeun, the first Asian American man to be nominated for best actor, and Zhao, the first woman of color to be nominated for best director.

It remains to be seen whether a meaningful number of people will actually watch the ceremony.

In the last decade, viewership of traditional linear television has been on a steady decline — and live awards show telecasts have been hit particularly hard. The ratings for the 78th Golden Globes last month, which recognized nearly all of the same movies, dropped 63 percent over the previous year's telecast and hit a 13-year low. The ratings for the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday night also tanked.

But awards shows might offer a weary nation some idle escapism after a difficult year, as Gold Derby editor Joyce Eng recently told NBC News. In any case, the viewers who tune in to the Oscars on April 25 will be treated to a veritable showcase of bold and challenging films that, in a normal year, might have flown under the radar.