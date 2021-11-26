Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon’s Black Friday savings event has been live since mid-November, and the retailer is continuing to offer deals during today’s shopping holiday. You can find deals on items across the spectrum, from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion. Some sales and deals only last 24 hours, so if you see something you’ve had your eye on, be sure to purchase it before the discount period is over. You’ll be able to take advantage of other savings throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday — we’ll keep everything updated throughout the end of next week.

Large retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s, Walmart and Target are also continuing their Black Friday sales events today. But no matter where you shop, experts warn that discounts may be limited amid global supply chain issues paired with the threat of delayed holiday gifts.

Amazon's Black Friday sales are plentiful, but not every deal is the best. To help you make the most of the retailer’s ongoing sales, we compiled worthwhile discounts from the Black Friday event in line with Select reader interest and previous coverage. To ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’ve checked their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Best Black Friday sales

Amazon's Early Black Friday sale is massive. Below, we highlight some of the sales we think you'll want to know about, based on what Select readers have shown interest in and our previous coverage of tech, wellness and other products. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Best Black Friday deals

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.2-star average rating from 134 reviews on Amazon

ZINUS says you can use this platform bed frame without a box spring, and recommends pairing it with a mattress that’s 10 inches or less in height. It features a channel stitched headboard, and all the tools needed for assembly come included in the headboard’s zippered compartment. You can purchase the bed frame in Grey or Beige, and in sizes ranging from Twin to King. ZINUS also sells the bed frame in a version with built-in USB ports for an additional cost.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 8,166 reviews on Amazon

T-fal’s 17-piece cookware set includes items like fry pans, a Dutch oven, saucepans, a square griddle, steamer insert and more. Cookware is constructed with a titanium reinforced, scratch resistant and nonstick interior, according to the brand, as well as features a ring that turns red when pans are preheated. You can use the cookware on all stovetops and it’s oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 1,153 reviews on Amazon

Ninja’s Compact Kitchen System comes with a 1200-Watt motor base, 72-ounce pitcher with a lid, 5-cup Processor Bowl with a Lid, 18-ounce single serve cup with a lid and multiple blades. Attachments and blades are dishwasher-safe. The motor offers three preset programs — smoothie, frozen and dough/mix — as well as a pulse function.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 910 reviews on Amazon

This ceiling fan can be used in your home or covered patios, and it offers a motor that can be run in reverse during the winter to circulate warm air. The fan offers three speeds and the brand says it’s suitable for rooms between 350 and 450 square feet.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,077 reviews on Amazon

The new Apple AirPods Pro boast shorter stems than previous models, as well as up to six hours of listening time on a single charge. They offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes, and come with three sizes of silicone tips to customize their fit. The headphones pair with a charging case and are sweat- and water-resistant.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from more than 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

One of our favorite exercise bikes, the NordicTrack S22i comes with a 22-inch touch-screen display, Bluetooth headphone connectivity and studio sessions on demand. It also includes a 30-day iFIT membership, through which trainers are able to actually control your bike’s resistance, incline and decline in the live interactive classes.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from more than 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Samsung is one of our picks for brands for smart TVs thanks to its QLED panels with improved colors, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. This 60-inch option from the brand’s Q60A series features a slim design, an expanded range of colors, built-in Amazon Alexa and dual LED backlight that provides enhanced contrast, according to the brand. It’s also offered in various sizes ranging from 32 inches up to 85 inches.

Fell to its lowest price ever in early November during Black Friday sales, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 87 reviews at Best Buy.

The recently launched GoPro HERO 10 Black is currently discounted across retailers during Black Friday sales, including on Amazon. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera boasts an upgraded GP2 engine compared to previous models, improving its responsive touch controls, performance speed and more, according to the brand. You can shoot 23MP photos and 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, as well as capture moments in slo-mo. The brand says the camera is water-resistant up to 33 feet, and you can use the companion app to transfer content to your phone.

Fell to its lowest price ever in mid November during Black Friday sales, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon.

The Fitbit Luxe features a slimmer design than other Fitbit models and a polished stainless steel case, and you can choose from a variety of band styles. It tracks your workouts, steps taken, calories burned and more, plus offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring at night. The Bluetooth-enabled smart fitness watch pairs with a companion app, which allows you to view a daily Stress Management Score, among other health reports —you can also get on-wrist guided breathing sessions to practice mindfulness during the day. You opt to receive calls, texts and app notifications through the watch, which the brand says is water-resistant up to about 164 feet (50 meters) and can give you up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.2-star average rating from more than 200 ratings on Amazon.

Available in Triple Black and White Smoke colors, these over-ear headphones from Bose offer Quiet mode for full noise cancellation and Aware mode, which allows you to hear some outside noise. You can get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and 15 minutes of quick charging gives you up to three hours of play time, according to the brand. The headphones also feature volume-optimized Active EQ to keep the audio’s base consistent as you change the sound level.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from more than 600 reviews on Amazon

This Shark air purifier model utilizes six fans to distribute airflow across the True HEPA filter and has a cleaning capacity of up to 1,200 square feet, the brand says. It’s equipped with Clean Sense IQ technology to track indoor air quality and auto-adjust settings accordingly. Its control panel display shows information about air quality in real time, and you can dim the lit panel or turn it so it doesn't disturb you as you sleep. The air purifier has a built-in advanced odor guard on the filter to help reduce smells produced while cooking or cleaning, and you can control the device using the touchscreen panel or included remote. The brand sells a smaller model with four fans that’s marked down as well.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from more than 1,900 reviews at Best Buy.

After you plug this media player into your TV and connect it to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to stream movies and shows in 4K Ultra HD and control it using Alexa voice commands. The TV cube is built with a speaker and eight microphones, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather, set timers and more when the TV is off. The device also allows you to control your compatible cable and satellite box. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, and the media player comes with a Alexa Voice Remote.

Lowest prince since early 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 46,418 reviews on Amazon

Levoit’s Core 300 Air Purifier is built with a three-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. It has a cleaning capacity of up to 547 square feet, according to Levoit, and features a Sleep Mode, filter life indicator and timer. You can purchase a variety of replacement filters separately, which are designed to fit specific needs, like a Smoke Remover Filter and Pet Allergy Filter.

Lowest price since August, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 7,423 reviews on Amazon

You can make single or double shot servings of espresso, and 5- or 8-ounce servings of coffee using this single-serve coffee maker. It’s designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules and automatically adjusts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time according to the capsule you insert, the brand says. The machine boasts a 40-ounce removable water tank and an automatic capsule ejection system and can store up to 17 capsules, according to Breville.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 31,848 reviews on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Glow is a smart lamp designed for kids that pairs with compatible Alexa devices, which is required. You can control it with voice commands or by tapping it, changing the lamp’s color and brightness. You can also use the Echo Glow to set timers and alarms, according to Amazon.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,233 reviews on Amazon

Bissell says this carpet cleaner helps remove stains through suction and a Dirt Lifter Power Brush that sports 10 rows of bristles. It also boasts LED headlights to highlight grime. Its CleanShot pre-treater dispenses stain remover, and the machine’s nozzle and brush roll are removable so you can rinse them off after use, according to the brand. The carpet cleaner has a collapsible handle and weighs about 14 pounds.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 17,611 reviews on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (second generation) boasts a 2 MP camera, 5.5-inch screen, microphone and speakers, allowing you to use it for video calls, to stream music, shows and movies, and control compatible smart home devices, Amazon says. You can use Alexa voice commands to set timers, show your calendar or tell you about the weather, according to the brand, and when it’s not in use, you can turn the device into a digital frame — it’s able to show images uploaded through Amazon Photos or Facebook. Privacy features include a button to turn the camera and microphone on and off, a camera shutter and the ability to delete voice recordings. Amazon also offers a kid’s version of the Echo Show 5, which is also currently on sale.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.