If you’re a beauty enthusiast like me or are getting your holiday shopping done early this year, now’s a great time to shop Amazon’s two-week sale event — its fourth annual Holiday Beauty Haul. From now until Nov. 3, you can get discounts from popular brands — like Cosrx, Waterpik and CeraVe — on all beauty categories, including skin care, hair care and oral and personal care.

As a beauty reporter, I frequently write about new skin care products and cover recurring beauty sales from Amazon, Ulta and Sephora, so I know the ins and outs of the beauty world and what brands make quality formulas or tools. To help you determine what sales are worth shopping for, I looked for on-sale products that are at least 15% off from brands we’ve covered before as well as items that are NBC Select-staff favorites. I was particularly excited to see Sunday Riley's lactic acid treatment as well as one of my all-time favorite moisturizers.

I’ll update this story with new deals throughout the two week sale. Keep in mind that product availability and pricing may fluctuate.

The best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul deals

4.6-star average rating from 46,549 reviews on Amazon

Laneige’s expert-recommended lip mask moisturizes, softens and smooths your lips overnight by combining oils, butters and antioxidants, according to the brand. “I never go to bed without putting this on,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s so thick and creamy — and stays on my lips.”

4.6-star average rating from 73,442 reviews on Amazon

This essence, which is suitable for all skin types, uses snail mucin to hydrate, support the skin barrier and improve fine lines, according to experts. “I especially love using it on nights where I incorporate a retinol or any kind of strong acids or peels into my routine because its soothing formula helps to calm any irritation before it even becomes a problem,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris.

4.6-star average rating from 89,475 reviews on Amazon

In just 22 days, this enamel-safe at-home teeth whitening kit can whiten teeth and reduce stains up to 10 years old, according to Crest. To achieve these results, you’ll need to apply the hydrogen peroxide non-slip strips for 45 minutes daily. This kit comes with 44 strips, giving you 22 days of treatments.

4.3-star average rating from 847 reviews on Amazon

Our experts recommend this flat iron because of how it prevents heat damage. Rather than using traditional hot plates like other alternatives, this tool relies on hot air to dry and straighten it. You can use it on both wet and dry hair. This exclusive bundle includes the Airstrait, a travel pouch, a non-slip heat mat and a display stand to rest your tool when it is not in use.

4.6-star average rating from 142,215 reviews on Amazon

This water flosser, which has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, uses pressurized water to remove plaque and grime from your teeth. The device has 10 pressure settings, a rotating handle and seven flossing tips so you can easily access all areas of the mouth. Reviewers say that although this does take up more counter space in their bathrooms, it’s worth it because of how effective and user friendly it is, especially for users with braces, implants and dexterity issues.

4.5-star average rating from 87,881 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended facial moisturizer with SPF follows the American Academy of Dermatology guidelines for sunscreen: It has an SPF of 30 and broad-spectrum protection. It’s also suitable for all skin types and tones. In addition to working as sunscreen it also has ingredients in it that help your skin maintain its health by strengthening its skin barrier, according to Cerave. (The skin barrier acts as a layer of defense against irritants and allergens while also locking in moisture to prevent the skin from drying, according to experts in our guide to the best barrier creams.)

4.5-star average rating from 23,827 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended blow dryer brush has three heat and speed settings and nylon and tufted bristles that help dry, detangle and create volume in your hair. It's quick and intuitive to use, according to experts in our guide to the best hair dryers, plus it has a cooling feature to help your blow out last longer.

4.6-star average rating from 7,708 reviews on Amazon

This balm, which has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, helps repair the skin barrier, moisturize skin and soothe discomfort from dryness and itchiness, according to experts in our guide to the best eczema lotions. The non-greasy balm is suitable for all ages (except for premature infants) and works on the face and body, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 2,424 reviews on Amazon

Sol de Janeiro makes some of my favorite body care items, and they also have a popular hair care line that’s worth getting on sale. This multitasking leave-in conditioner will hydrate and add moisture to your hair, act as a detangling spray and heat protectant, reduce frizz and repair damage, according to Sol de Janeiro. Reviewers say they love how it leaves their hair smelling — it’s scented with the brand’s popular Cheirosa 62 fragrance, which has notes of pistachio, jasmine, and vanilla.

4.7-star average rating from 7,893 reviews on Amazon

I tend to opt for fragrance-free body washes because of my sensitive skin, but when I want to add a lingering, subtle scent that doesn’t irritate my skin, I choose Method’s Body Wash. Despite its very light, sweet fragrance, the ingredients in the formula (plant-based cleansers, glycerin, shea butter) leave my skin feeling soft and moisturized and never irritated.

4.6-star average rating from 2,798 reviews on Amazon

Suitable for all skin types, you can use this exfoliating treatment overnight or as a quick face mask for 15 minutes, according to the brand. It uses lactic acid to reduce fine lines and even out skin tone and texture by combating dark spots and discoloration. “I used this as a stepping stone before I was ready to use retinol consistently,” says Schneider, who received a sample from the brand. “I have sensitive skin, so I generally get nervous about adding strong actives or exfoliating products to my routine, but I had a really positive experience with this.”

4.4-star average rating from 234 reviews on Amazon

This lightweight moisturizer has hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and thermal spring water in its formula that work to soothe the skin and improve its barrier, according to Avéne. Reviewers say this cream, which is suitable for all skin types, reduces redness and irritation significantly and is especially useful for those who recently underwent procedures including peels, laser treatments and tattooing.

4.6-star average rating from 87 reviews on Amazon

This fragrance-free toner uses green tea enzymes, hyaluronic acid and polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) to gently exfoliate and hydrate the skin, according to the brand. All you have to do is add a few drops into your hand or a cotton pad and sweep it over your face and neck both morning and night after cleansing. Reviewers say that after consistently doing this, they noticed improved skin tone and texture.

4.5-star average rating from 1,263 reviews on Amazon

Unlike traditional cleaners that come in liquid form, this Olay option comes in a solid, square pad that once you combine it water, it turns into a luxurious creamy liquid. It lathers nicely, in my experience, and leaves my skin feeling super clean (no residue of makeup or skin care) and moisturized instead of overly dry and stripped. They’re perfect for travels, too, because they are TSA-friendly and come in a resealable container.

4.4-star average rating from 6,844 reviews on Amazon

This coconut, jasmine and lemon-scented shampoo is great for fine hair because it has biotin and collagen that boost hair volume and makes hair look thicker, according to the brand. Reviewers say the sulfate-free shampoo also helps improve dull hair by adding shine.

4.5-star average rating from 6,422 reviews on Amazon

This kit is suitable for all skin types and comes with a razor with a non-slip handle and five blades. “I typically buy men’s razors because they provide a closer shave, but I was pleasantly surprised with the results from the Billie razor kit,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “I love that it comes with a magnetic holder, so my razor doesn’t constantly fall off my shower caddy.”

4.5-star average rating from 33 reviews on Amazon

This uses vitamin C and rosehip oil to firm, brighten, moisturize and strengthen the skin under the eyes, according to Strivectin. Reviewers say that this rich and creamy product absorbs quickly into their skin and is particularly helpful in combatting dark under-eye circles. Although you can use it morning and night, reviewers suggest using it a little at a time, especially in the morning, to prevent it from pilling under makeup.

4.4-star average rating from 986 reviews on Amazon

This dry shampoo gently cleanses your scalp and hair by removing oil, dirt and odor with plant-based ingredients: oats, corn and rice starch, and ceramides. Not only does it extend the time between washes, but it also repairs, strengthens, volumizes and adds texture to hair without leaving behind a white residue, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,266 reviews on Amazon

Instead of using makeup wipes, which can be harsh on her sensitive skin, NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses this cleansing balm to remove makeup and skin care. “It’s gentle, moisturizing and melts off my makeup in seconds,” she says. “Plus, despite its rich consistency, it never leaves my face feeling greasy.”

4.4-star average rating from 282 reviews on Amazon

One of my favorite serums to rotate into my morning routine is this antioxidant-rich option from The Honest Company. Its formula includes niacinamide and hyaluronic acid as well as vitamins E, C and A to combat dryness, redness, uneven tone and texture and more. All I have to do is apply one to two drops, and it’s plenty to pat into my face and neck, and my skin immediately looks plump.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who covers the beauty and wellness space. To round up the best beauty items on sale during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul, I included products our editors know and love from major brands that are at least 15% off.

