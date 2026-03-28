If you’ve been needing a new coffee maker or considering upgrading your toaster oven, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is just in time to help you with your kitchen glow up.

The retailer has kitchen deals on popular brands like Cuisinart, Stasher, Our Place and Nespresso. Translation: Now is the time to shop if you need something. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best deals available — check them out while they’re still up to 50 percent off.

The best Amazon kitchen deals

NBC Select editors love Stasher bags — especially these storage containers (that the brand calls bowls) because they have a flat base and stand up on their own, making them easier to fill. In this set, you get three Stasher Bowls — a 1-, 2- and 4-cup size. The bowls have an air-tight seal that pinches shut and they are dishwasher-safe. They are also microwave- and oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit — one of our editors can attest to that.

This toaster oven from Our Place is my favorite toaster oven. I don’t have much counter space, so I love that this is more compact than most toaster ovens on the market. It can toast, air fry, bake and broil. I’ve even roasted an entire chicken in it, baked cookies, pizza and more.

The machine makes both coffee and espresso — but it is especially great for those who love drinks with steamed or frothed milk because it comes with a Aeroccino milk frother. It also comes with a complimentary pack of Nespresso pods. The machine can hold up to 10 used capsules and has a 1-liter water tank capacity. It also heats up in as little as 25 seconds, according to the brand.

Speed up your cooking prep time with the help of this vegetable chopper, which is currently 50 percent off. It comes with eight different inserts that allow you to get different sized cuts, depending on what you are making. Everything empties into a plastic basin that is dishwasher-safe. It also comes with a brush to help you clean it and it locks shut for safety between uses.

Another meal prep hero, this set of food storage containers have latches to keep your food secure and prevent spilling. The lids also have built-in vents that allow you to microwave your food without removing the lid. The set includes five 3-cup containers with lids and everything stacks nicely to keep cabinets organized.

I use this small food processor on a weekly basis to make things like sauces, purees, dips and more. It can also dice veggies and grind hard cheeses, and it holds up to 24 ounces. The motor is shockingly strong and I find that it makes quick work of chopping up even the most fibrous vegetables. The bowl and lid are dishwasher safe and the blade can be wiped down (carefully) with a sponge.

Experts previously told us to look for an air fryer with a large enough capacity to cook a decent amount of food and one that is easy to clean. This one from Chefman fits the bill. It can fit enough food to serve three to five people and the basket and rack are both dishwasher-safe. It is less than a foot wide, so it doesn’t take up too much space on your counter and it has preset buttons for things like fries, chicken and fish.

Whip up a smoothie quickly with the help of this small single-serve blender. The set comes with a motor base, cross-blade, a tall cup, a short cup, a mug, two resealable lids and a to-go lid. To use, simply pop your ingredients into a cup, screw on the blade and place it onto the base. Reviewers like how easy it is to clean — the blade just needs to be wiped down and the cups can go in the dishwasher. They also appreciate how small and compact it is.

More kitchen deals on Amazon

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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