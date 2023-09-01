If you’ve been looking to upgrade your sleep or find an air purifier for less, Labor Day is a good time to take advantage of deals on Amazon. To help you make the most of Labor Day deals on Amazon and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals from Select-favorite brands and more that we think you should know about.

SKIP AHEAD Labor Day Amazon deals | Best Labor Day Sales at other retailers

All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the holiday.

Labor Day Amazon deals

4.1-star average rating from 272 reviews

Lowest price ever

We’re big fans of Casper pillows — its regular foam pillow won our award for best pillow during Select’s Wellness Awards. This newly launched cooling version is a favorite of NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio — she finds the cooling fabric very helpful for sleeping soundly. The machine-washable cover also makes it easy to clean, she says. It is available in standard and king sizes.

4.6-star average rating from 2,296 reviews

One of our favorite at-home teeth-whitening products, this kit includes 22 treatments that gently brighten your teeth over time and keep them white for at least 12 months, according to the brand. Crest recommends using the strips once a day for 30 minutes. The kit also comes with two one-hour treatments you can use when you have more time.

4.8-star average rating from 20,695 reviews

Lowest price ever

This MacBook is one of Apple’s thinnest and lightest. It has a compact 13.3-inch screen and only weighs 2.8 pounds, making it well-suited to frequent travelers and working remotely. It has Apple’s M1 chip inside, which offers much-improved performance and battery life (up to 18 hours) compared to previous iterations, according to the brand. In our experience, we’ve found the keyboard in this model to be much better than Apple’s previous laptop models pre-2019.

4.7-star average rating from 96,552 reviews

These nonstick silicone baking mats are top-rated Amazon kitchen tools that eliminate the need for cooking sprays and parchment paper, in our experience. The silicone creates a layer between your baking sheet and food, making it easier to remove without sticking. The mats measure 11.6 inches by 16.5 inches, and are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

4.5-star average rating from 1,659 reviews

Lowest price ever

With this indoor smart camera, you can view your space and have two-way conversations anytime using the Ring app. After setting up which areas you want to be notified about, the Ring camera will send notifications to your phone if it senses motion. It has color night vision, a privacy cover and an adjustable swivel mount.

4.7-star average rating from 40,682 reviews

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Multiple Select staff members use these earbuds daily for commuting, making calls, working out and listening to music. In our experience, they have crisp sounds and excellent noise-canceling features. These second-generation models come with multiple ear tips in the box, a lanyard loop on the charging case and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds for easy adjusting.

4.6-star average rating from 11,304 reviews

Recommended in our guide to the best weighted blankets, this queen-sized blanket weighs 15 pounds. It is available in over a dozen colors, but the white version is currently the lowest price. It is machine washable and dryable on cold and low settings. It does not come with a cover, but the brand offers them sold separately.

4.5-star average rating from 8,554 reviews

Anker’s portable chargers are a go-to travel accessory for the Select team. This pocketable charger has both a USB-A and USB-C port, meaning it can charge many different kinds of devices. It weighs a little under half a pound, and comes with a USB-A and USB-C cable in the box.

4.6-star average rating from 125,677 reviews

This ADA-approved water flosser is recommended in our guide to the best water flossers, and is the brand’s most highly reviewed model on Amazon. The flosser comes with seven different tips that can rotate 360 degrees to clean different parts of your teeth, according to the brand. It has 10 pressure settings controlled with a dial on the side of the base station. The water reservoir has enough water for over 90 seconds of use, and the brand begins a one minute timer with 30 seconds intervals when you start flossing.

4.6-star average rating from 8,046 reviews

The Blueair Max line is one of the best air purifiers we’ve tried. This model is best suited to rooms around 219 square feet — think bedrooms or offices. It pulls in unfiltered air from all directions into its base and pushes purifier air out of the top — I have mine near the corner of my bedroom. You can turn the machine on manually, or use the Blueair app, where you can schedule the purifier to turn on and off at certain times and access detailed stats around air monitoring and filter status.

4.7-star average rating from 40,682 reviews

AeroGarden makes some of the best indoor garden systems, according to experts. This model is one of the brand’s best-sellers, and grows herbs and vegetables without soil — just use water and the included plant food. It has room to grow six different herbs or veggies using AeroGarden seed pods. The LED lights turn on and off via a customizable timer, according to the brand. The base also has a digital display that indicates when it is time to add water and plant food.

4.6-star average rating from 9,337 reviews

This small smart speaker is a great affordable option in the Amazon Echo lineup of products. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin uses the Pop in her bedroom, where she asks it to control her smart lights and give her morning reports about the weather as she’s getting dressed. While there were wildfires raging in Canada in 2023, the Echo Pop “gave me an alert about bad air quality in New York as part of the weather routine, and I knew to wear a mask that day,” says Malin.

4.5-star average rating from 23,645 reviews

This expert-recommended vacuum is a great bagless, upright option that can handle bare floors and deep carpets, according to the brand. At 12.5 pounds, it is lighter weight than many of other corded, upright vacuums. Former Select editor Morgan Greenwald owns this vacuum and loves how easy it is to switch from vacuuming her hardwood floors to her many Ruggable rugs.

4.7-star average rating from 7,747 reviews

This portable power station is well-suited to camping, fishing or emergency use . It can power devices up to 500 watts, which includes most blenders, coolers, TVs, laptops and more. The station has one three-pronged outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one car port. When plugged into a wall, it recharges in about seven hours, according to the brand.

It weighs 13.3 pounds and has a large carrying handle built-in. It can become a solar generator when hooked up to a solar panel from the brand (sold separately).

The Nutribullet Pro is one of the best portable blenders of 2023, according to experts. This model uses a 1200 watt motor, the strongest the brand offers. It can handle tougher ingredients like turmeric root, blackberry seeds, wheat grass and kale, according to the brand. It has a pulse mode that automatically turns off after 60 seconds. The included cups and lids are dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

Best Labor Day sales at other retailers

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.