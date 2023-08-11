This story is part of Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Lululemon updated the design of its Chargefeel shoe, a cross between a running sneaker and a trainer that’s available in low-top and mid-top. The Chargefeel 2 Low has added heel support to brace the foot while running, a more breathable upper and new foam cushioning for better bounce, according to the brand. The main update to the Chargefeel 2 Mid, however, is that the collar of its sock-like upper is now cut to contour the ankle, which it extends up.

Lululemon sent Zoe Malin, NBC Select associate updates editor, a pair of the Chargefeel 2 Low sneakers to try, and she’s been wearing them during workouts for about three weeks. “The Chargefeels are like the Goldilocks of workout shoes,” she says. “The bottom of the sneakers are flat enough for me to feel balanced and stable while lifting weights, yet they’re bouncy and cushioned so I feel supported while running, They also have grippy outsoles, which offer traction while running and keep my foot in place while training.”

The previous Sony WF-1000XM4s are some of our favorite wireless earbuds, with rich sound and strong noise canceling in a somewhat large and heavy size. The new XM5s cut down on size and weight: They weigh 5.9 grams, down from the previous iteration’s 7.3 grams. The earbuds also have improved noise canceling and call quality, according to the brand.

Summer Fridays Rich Cushion Cream is the brand’s new face and neck moisturizer, which earned the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. It’s formulated with ingredients that hydrate skin and help it retain moisture, like glycerin, squalane and hyaluronic acid, according to the brand. The cream also has fruit extracts like watermelon and apple to help plump skin and reduce the look of fine lines, plus chamomile to soothe skin, according to Summer Fridays. The moisturizer is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

Expanding beyond its low-impact sports bra, Harper Wilde launched an activewear line that includes a medium-impact sports bra, high-rise leggings and high-rise bike shorts. All products are made with soft, compressive, opaque fabric that holds you in but is stretchy and flexible so you can move freely, according to Malin, who tried the new sports bra and bike shorts after Harper Wilde sent them to her. She also says the activewear’s fabric does not cling to moisture or feel heavy as you sweat, allowing it to dry quickly and keep you comfortable during longer workouts. Harper Wilde’s new legging and bike shorts both have high waistbands that Malin says don’t roll down while she’s running or doing pilates, and the sports bra has thick, adjustable, convertible straps that you can wear straight or crossed.

Samsung

On July 26th, Samsung hosted its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, where it announced new smartphones, wearables and tablets that are now available. We’ve highlighted a few products with notable updates below.

The previous Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best fitness trackers for those who own Android phones, and it's a Select Wellness Awards winner. Key upgrades in the new Watch 6 include a slimmer frame with more screen space, a brighter display and faster speeds, according to the brand.

The Watch 6 also comes in a new version: the Watch 6 Classic. The Classic has a physical rotating dial around the entire frame of the screen, which you can use to navigate through and between menus on the watch.

If you’re interested in a modern take on old 90s flip phones, the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 has major updates over its predecessor. The biggest change is a much larger 3.4-inch cover screen — it covers most of the phone when it is folded and can do almost anything you would do with the phone flipped open. When folded, the phone’s main cameras are facing you, allowing you to take selfies and videos.

Versed Skin

Versed added two new products to its skin care line this month.

Versed’s fragrance-free cleanser removes dirt, oil and other impurities from the skin while keeping its moisture barrier intact, according to the brand. The cleanser contains nourishing antioxidants from blueberries, raspberries and apples, as well as soothing cucumber extract, hydrating aloe leaf juice and pro-vitamin B5. This ingredient calms skin and helps it retain moisture, according to Versed. The brand recommends massaging the cleanser into wet skin, and you can use it as your second cleanse if you’re double cleansing.

Versed sent Malin its new cleanser to try, which she’s incorporated into her daily skin care routine. “The cleanser has a lightweight, jelly-like texture, and while it comes out of the pump as a gel, it has a nice lather when I rub it into my face using my hands or a cleansing brush,” Malin says. “I can feel it hydrating my skin while wiping it clean and the gentle formula has not irritated my sensitive skin at all.”

This overnight facial treatment is a moisturizing mask and balm in one, making it ideal for slugging skin (a moisturizing technique). It’s made with bacuri and kokum butters to lock in moisture, apricot kernel oil to soften skin and pea extract to calm redness, according to the brand. The balm melts with the warmth from your fingertips, and Versed recommends applying it right before you go to bed so it can soothe and condition skin while you’re sleeping,

Peace Out’s Pore Perfecting Stick works to free clogged pores and minimize their appearance so your skin is smoother and has a more even-looking complexion, according to the brand. According to Peace Out, the scrub contains kaolin clay to draw oil and impurities out of pores, exfoliating acids and fruit extracts that hydrate skin. Since it comes in a stick, you can roll the scrub directly onto your entire face or target specific areas, like the nose, chin and forehead. After massaging the scrub into your skin, you can rinse it off immediately or use it as a mask by leaving it on for 10 minutes.

Parachute introduced its Organic Soft Luxe fabric, a blend of organic cotton that has a silky matte finish. The material is meant to mimic the feel and style of bedding you’d find in hotels, according to the brand, and has piped edges. Parachute offers a top sheet, fitted sheet, duvet cover, pillowcases, shams and Euro shams made from the new material, as well as a sheet set and bedding bundle.

Hoka’s Skyline Float X hiking shoe is built to explore trails and streets, and it’s available in men’s, women’s and all gender sizes. It has a neutral cushion and knobby tread, according to the brand, which makes some of our favorite running shoes for men and women. The new shoe weighs 14.90 ounces, making it similar in weight to other Hoka hiking shoes, but heavier than its running shoes, most of which weigh 10 ounces or less.

Cync makes some of our favorite smart lights, and this is the brand’s first set of smart light panels. Each panel has six individual light sections to customize, and you can control each panel separately from the rest using the Cync app. The app also has pre-programmed light shows and music-syncing, according to the brand. Like other smart home gadgets, you can program these panels to follow a set routine or match other Cync gadgets in your home.

The panels are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice assistants. It comes with nails, screws and adhesive strips for installation.

Designed to replace ice packs and heating pads, Therabody’s RecoveryTherm Cube is a reusable, battery-operated device that delivers hot or cold therapy to sore muscles. The device is attached to a strap, which you wrap across parts of your body you want to target, like the shoulders, neck, elbows, knees and more. You can choose from three preset treatments — hot (24 minutes), cold (18 minutes) and hot and cold contrast therapy (20 minutes) — and customize the exact temperature of each.

Away re-released its classic suitcase collection with seven additional colors to choose from and a gloss finish option. The brand also debuted The Trunk, its new hard shell luggage silhouette. The Trunk is designed with a 30/70 split construction, allowing you to pack larger, heavier items in the deep bottom half and smaller, lighter items in the slim top half. It has an interior organization system with pockets and dividers and comes with a TSA-approved luggage lock. A drawstring laundry bag is also included with The Trunk to keep dirty and clean clothes separate.

Canopy — which is best known for its humidifier — now offers a showerhead built with a three-stage filter that helps reduce dissolved minerals, chlorine and other contaminants in household water, making it more gentle on hair and skin, according to the brand. You can choose from three stream settings — wide, narrow and dual — and comes with a felt diffuser you can place on the showerhead and add essential oils to. The showerhead fits all standard U.S. showers, according to Canopy, and has a winged tab handle for tool-free attachment.

