Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet just got an upgrade with new editions of its Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablet, now equipped with USB-C charging ports and batteries that last 40 percent longer compared to previous models, Amazon says. The tablets are available for preorder right now — the new model costs about $10 more than previous iterations — and will begin shipping June 29.

The Fire 7 tablet comes in black, denim and rose colors. You can purchase covers for an additional $29. The base level tablet offers 16GB storage, but you can upgrade to 32GB. With the improved battery life, Amazon said you should be able to use the tablet for about 10 hours before needing to recharge it.

For the first time, Amazon said the kid’s edition of its Fire 7 tablet is available with a 32GB storage option, allowing you to upgrade from 16GB if needed. It comes with a protective case in blue, red or purple. The case has an adjustable kickstand that you can also use as a handle. The kids tablet includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, offering educational and entertainment content for children — after the first year, the subscription is $3 per month for Prime members. Adults can also customize the tablet’s settings with parental controls.

This is the first time since 2019 that Amazon updated its Fire 7 tablet. Other than the improved charging capabilities and battery life, other notable improvements include a quad-core processor that’s 30 percent faster than its predecessors, and Amazon said it doubled the device’s RAM to help the tablet feel more responsive. Amazon did not make changes to the Fire 7’s display or camera — it still sports a 7-inch touchscreen and 2MP front and rear-facing cameras.

If you’re interested in other tablets while shopping, Apple released the new iPad Air 5 earlier this year and Samsung debuted a new line of Galaxy Tab S9 tablets recently.

