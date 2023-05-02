May is National Pet Month, and Amazon is hosting its Pet Day sale for the second year in a row to offer discounts on everything you need for your furry friends. The sale is live now and runs through May 3 — and unlike Prime Day, Amazon Pet Day is accessible to all shoppers regardless of Prime membership status. During the 48-hour sale, you can find hundreds of deals on litter boxes, dog nail clippers, pet toys and more. And while the sale mostly offers savings on dog and cat related products, you’ll also see some discounted items for fish, hamsters, birds and more.

To help guide your shopping, we rounded up deals from brands we’ve previously covered or personally recommend as pet parents ourselves.

Our top picks

Best pet supplies to shop during Amazon Pet Day 2023

To recommend the best pet supplies to shop during Amazon Pet Day, we highlighted products from brands we’ve previously covered, as well as included some staff picks from Select’s pet parents.

Best dog products on sale at Amazon

If you’re looking for dog food for a large-breed puppy, we recommend this crunchy kibble from Wellness Complete. It contains 367 calories per cup and includes protein from deboned chicken and chicken meal, plus energy-rich carbohydrates from brown rice and oats. The dog food is also formulated with glucosamine to help maintain joint health, according to the brand.

The Wi-Fi-enabled Furbo Camera allows you to keep an eye on your pet when you’re not home via its companion app. The camera rotates 360 degrees so you can see rooms from multiple angles, and it’s designed with two-way audio, so you can hear and speak to your dog through the app and get alerts when they’re making noise. After filling the Furbo with treats, you can also use the app to toss them to your pet. Select’s Shari Uyehara and Mili Godio say using the Furbo gives them peace of mind when they leave their pets home alone, and Rebecca Rodriguez also uses the device to watch her two cats.

Casper’s dog bed is one of our top picks due to its memory foam construction, which experts told us helps relieve pressure points when dogs lie down and offers joint and hip support. The bed has raised bolsters for pups to rest their head on and can help create a safe, sheltered feeling. The removable nylon cover is machine-washable, and the soft material on top of the bed is designed to mimic the feeling of pawing at loose earth, according to the brand. You can purchase Casper’s dog bed in small, medium and large sizes.

This interactive dog toy, which is featured in our guide to the best Amazon pet products, has compartments for you to hide treats inside, and dogs have to flip and slide open each one to find the food. The toy can keep them entertained, redirect destructive behavior and provide mental stimulation, according to the brand.

Best cat products on sale at Amazon

My cat, Wanda, not only drinks from this fountain, but she also loves staring at it as the water consistently flows out the spout, keeping her entertained for hours. The fountain has a 3-liter capacity and is built with a filter to provide your cat fresh, purified water. You can choose from three water flow settings depending on your feline’s preferences.

Hill’s Science Diet makes some of our favorite cat food, and this option — which is my cat’s dry food of choice — is currently on sale. The food contains ingredients like prebiotics, salmon, a source of protein, and brown rice, a source of natural fiber, according to the brand.

This litter box from Iris USA comes with a scoop that conveniently hooks onto the side. It’s designed for cats like mine who like more privacy when they use the bathroom — cats enter from the top of the litter box and can see out of the opening, but are surrounded by high walls. The litter box has grooves around the entry hole to catch litter, which prevents it from ending up on your floor, according to the brand.

Avoiding fleas is a top priority for dog and cat owners, and we’ve previously recommended Frontline’s line of preventive treatments. This option is for cats over 1.5 pounds and safe for kittens once they’re 8 weeks old. The box comes with three doses of treatment and can kill adult fleas, flea eggs, glean larvae, ticks and chewing lice.

Best pet home care products on sale at Amazon

The ChomChom is one of our favorite reusable pet hair removal tools, and you’ll find it in many Select staffer’s homes, including mine. You can roll the tool over dog and cat hair on furniture, clothing, car seats and more, and it gets collected in the built-in chamber. There’s a button on the handle to open the chamber and dispose of hair quickly and easily.

I recently bought Uproot’s pet hair remover to help me deep-clean fabric in my home and get rid of pet hair that even the best vacuums can't get rid of. To use the tool, you scrape its head along carpet, upholstered furniture, pet beds, cat towers and more to collect any embedded dust, hair and lint. I’m shocked by how well this little tool works, and its small size makes it easy to store.

Dyson’s Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is featured on our list of the best vacuums for pet hair. Godio uses it at home and says it picks up hair, food and dirt without leaving anything behind. The cordless vacuum offers up to 120 minutes of run time on a single charge and comes with multiple attachments like a mini dusting brush, crevice tool and more. The vacuum also has a laser to highlight microscopic dust and hair particles, plus an anti-tangle brush bar.

More discounts to shop during Amazon’s Pet Day sale

Below are more discounts available during Amazon’s Pet Day sale that we think you should know about across pet product categories.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor for Select who has covered pet products since 2020, including dog nail clippers, outdoor dog beds, items to keep pets cool and more. To write this piece, she highlighted products on sale that Select previously covered or that Select staffers have used themselves.

