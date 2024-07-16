The second (and final) day of Amazon Prime Day sales is coming to a close, but you can still find worthwhile deals under $25 on household essentials, skin care, pet products and more during the sale, which is exclusive to Prime members.

As an editor for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Prime Day deals under $25 at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll continue updating this list throughout Prime Day.

Best Prime Day deals under $25

4.7-star average rating from 56,609 reviews on Amazon

This stainless steel gadget collects hair to prevent your tub’s drain from clogging. It’s rust-resistant and has a plug that acts as a blocker for baths. It fits drains that are 1.25 inches to 2 inches wide.

4.5-star average rating from 1,122 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These wool dryer balls are not only a great way to avoid repurchasing packs of dryer sheets, but they’re also good for those sensitive to typical heavily-fragranced laundry products. “Since overhauling my old laundry products, I fell in love with this recent find,” says NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. “They’re fragrance-free, so they don’t irritate my skin and I can tell a difference in how my clothes look and feel post-dry — they feel softer and have less static and wrinkles.”

4.6-star average rating from 18,821 reviews on Amazon

Go hands free and watch movies, sports and more using this phone holder by attaching it to your plane’s tray table. Compatible with most phone sizes, you can rotate it 360 degrees vertically and horizontally and tilt it to accommodate different viewing angles, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 94,247 reviews on Amazon

This dish soap spray gets rid of grease and grime and is gentle enough to use on other surfaces like countertops and sinks without damaging them, according to the brand. Plus, it has a pleasant, fresh scent on your surfaces, cookware and dishes. The value bundle comes with a spray bottle and three dish soap refills.

4.8-star average rating from 952 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This variety pack comes with 166 Ziploc bags in four sizes — gallon, sandwich, snack and quart — to store food. The food storage bags are designed with a stand-up bottom, so you can easily fill them up hands-free.

4.7-star average rating from 135,036 reviews on Amazon

This is one of our favorite smart plugs and plugs into any standard outlet so you can automate gadgets like air purifiers, lamps and coffee makers. To use, you simply pair the smart plug with the Alexa app and plug in your appliance. You can also control a device remotely using your phone and the Alexa app. Plus, it’s compact enough that you can plug in another device to the second power outlet, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 100,300 reviews on Amazon

Use this device to open and close your garage door directly from your phone using the brand’s companion app. It’s compatible with most garage door openers made after 1993, according to Chamberlain. You can also set an open/close schedule.

4.5-star average rating from 107,220 reviews on Amazon

This vegetable chopper has four interchangeable blades, including a small dicer, large dicer, spiral blade and ribbon blade, to easily slice, chop and dice vegetables. Everything goes into a collection tray, and all parts of this kitchen tool are dishwasher-safe.

4.7-star average rating from 11,078 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking for a simple way to store and sort smaller snacks or spices, this rotating turntable comes with three removable clear bins, each of which has handles to make replacing its content even easier. The organizer rotates 360 degrees and has soft, non-slip feet, so the spinning motion won’t damage your cabinets or pantry, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 25,225 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Neutrogena facial cleanser combines hyaluronic acid and glycerin to keep skin hydrated and soft. Its gel consistency is great for dry skin, and according to the brand, it’s oil-free and gentle on sensitive skin. The cleanser also removes makeup.

4.5-star average rating from 18,445 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our favorite smart lights, these Kasa bulbs have millions of color options that you can control using the Kasa Smart app, according to the brand. You can dim or schedule when the lights turn on and off via the app, which also monitors bulb energy usage in real time, according to the brand. The smart bulbs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control them.

4.7-star average rating from 5,112 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This durable stainless steel mug is vacuum-insulated, which means it can keep your beverage hot or cold for hours, according to the brand. The lid uses magnets to prevent spills, and both the mug and the lid are dishwasher-safe. Only certain colors are on sale for Prime Day.

4.3-star average rating from 5,031 reviews on Amazon

This portable power bank is my favorite tech accessory to take while I’m traveling — it’s compact enough to fit in my bag and can charge any of my Apple devices without a cable. It also has a built-in lightning connector that folds away, so you won’t have to worry about it getting tangled on other items in your bag.

4.8-star average rating from 12,287 reviews on Amazon

Temptations cat treats are an NBC Select staff favorite and an NBC Select Pet Award winner because they fit inside most treat dispensers, come in several different flavors and our editors’ cats find them tasty. “Since they’re crunchy on the outside yet soft on the inside, cats of all ages can easily chew them,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. You can get these treats in flavors like tuna, shrimp and chicken.

4.3-star average rating from 17,509 reviews on Amazon

These Dr. Scholl’s insoles, another NBC Select Wellness Award winner, provide arch support and cushioning along the full length of your foot, according to the brand. Our editors say these insoles help any chronic foot pain they experience and make even the firmest shoes more comfortable.

4.7-star average rating from 43,320 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Laneige lip mask has shea butter and vitamin C to hydrate and soften your lips, plus it comes packaged with a tiny applicator so your fingers don’t have to touch the product. It’s available in four flavors, including vanilla and mango.

4.7-star average rating from 82,233 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These mint-flavored picks help remove food, plaque and bacteria from your teeth, according to the brand, and the built-in tongue scraper helps get rid of bacteria that causes bad breath. You can get these flossers in packs from 20 to 150 picks, all of which are on sale for Prime Day.

4.7-star average rating from 6,429 reviews on Amazon

This Neutrogena body sunscreen won’t leave behind a white cast or feel greasy on the skin, according to experts in our guide to spray sunscreens. Suitable for acne-prone skin, it’s also oil-free and noncomedogenic so it won’t clog pores, according to Neutrogena.

4.7-star average rating from 54,026 reviews on Amazon

This smart speaker is compact enough to sit on your nightstand, shelf or mantle. Connect the Echo Pop to your Wi-Fi network and set it up on the Alexa app to control compatible devices, set timers, listen to music, check the weather and more using voice commands.

4.7-star average rating from 5,559 reviews on Amazon

This Sensodyne mint-flavored whitening toothpaste is another NBC Select Wellness Award winner. It provides cavity protection and fresh breath, plus has a potassium nitrate formula that gently whitens teeth and removes stains. The toothpaste also helps remineralize enamel for stronger teeth, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 72,359 reviews on Amazon

Olaplex makes some of our favorite clarifying shampoos and sulfate-free hair products. This shampoo works for all hair types and helps hydrate and repair damaged hair, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 101,983 reviews on Amazon

This electrolyte mix, when you combine it with water, is designed to hydrate you faster than drinking water alone, according to Liquid I.V. The mixes come in single-serve travel-friendly packaging that you can easily pour into any bottle while you’re on the go. NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson uses them during marathon training and while on bachelorette trips to stay hydrated. Be sure to consult your doctor before taking any supplements, like these.

4.5-star average rating from 24,443 reviews on Amazon

You can throw these individually packaged detergent packets in your washing machine without needing to measure out any liquid or powder. They come in two scents — fresh and lavender — or a free and clear version, which has no fragrance or dyes and won’t irritate sensitive skin, according to the brand. Plus, they dissolve in any water temperature.

4.1-star average rating from 94,309 reviews on Amazon

The Loop Quiet earplugs are a favorite among our staff and won an NBC Select Wellness Award because they can effectively reduce outside noise, even in loud street-facing apartments. They come with eight different-sized ear tips to provide a comfortable fit. The earplugs are also washable and reusable.

4.5-star average rating from 182,912 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite tools for removing pet hair from floors and furniture, the Chom Chom uses brush bristles to remove hair from your couch, bed, carpet and other surfaces. Best of all, it’s reusable and doesn’t require using (or purchasing) any adhesive. Simply roll the device back and forth in short strokes to trap pet hair and lint inside a chamber, which opens at the touch of a button so you can easily empty it.

4.7-star average rating from 7,342 reviews on Amazon

Kind bars are an NBC Select editor-favorite snack — they’ve been a consistent addition to our office snack collection. This variety pack of Kind bars comes in three flavors: caramel, almond and sea salt; dark chocolate, nuts and sea salt; and peanut butter and dark chocolate. Each bar is individually wrapped in a mini size (great for a quick snack).

4.5-star average rating from 15,781 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our favorite dry shampoos, this Amika option absorbs excess oil, buildup and odor without talc or aluminum, according to the brand. It blends easily into your hair and doesn’t leave a white residue on the scalp like many other dry shampoos, according to our experts. Reviewers say it has a pleasant, fresh scent and helps add volume and texture to hair.

4.8-star average rating from 1,510 reviews on Amazon

This personal water filter is great to take on hikes, while camping or during other outdoor adventures. It filters out parasites, microplastics and impurities from your water as you sip through the top mouthpiece, plus its lightweight and slim design makes it easy to take on the go.

4.5-star average rating from 655 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This dental floss won an NBC Select Wellness Award because it’s thicker than typical plastic floss and easily scrapes out any plaque and food that other flosses may not get, according to our editors. It’s infused with antimicrobial coconut oil to soothe gums and made with vegan wax for extra slip, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 19,999 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our favorite expert-recommended nail strengtheners is this one from Essie. It uses methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) as its main active ingredient, which studies show helps strengthen weak nails. The brand recommends ​​applying two coats to clean, bare nails (avoid using it under regular nail polish, according to Essie).

4.4-star average rating from 49,487 reviews on Amazon

This Baby Foot peel combines chemical exfoliants like alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids to remove dead skin and help your feet feel and look smoother, according to the brand. Our editors love using this foot peel, especially ahead of the hotter months. The single-use treatment comes with a bootie for each foot, which has a salicylic acid gel formula on the inside, which causes your foot to peel over 14 days, according to our editors.

4.8-star average rating from 42,986 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you’re stocking up on household essentials this Prime Day, consider this pack of 32 Energizer AA batteries, now at their lowest price ever. They’re worth stocking up on even if you don’t have a use for them quite yet: According to the brand, the batteries can last up to 10 years in storage.

4.8-star average rating from 12,083 reviews on Amazon

The Aquaphor Healing Ointment is one of our favorite hand creams and lip treatments because it helps soothe dry, cracked and flaky skin. The balm is very thick, which makes it suitable for spot-treating rough patches. It has occlusive ingredients that sit on top of your skin, including petrolatum and glycerin. This variety pack comes with a 14-ounce jar and a travel-friendly 1.75-ounce tube.

Best Prime Day sales under $25

Here are the best Prime Day sales under $25 to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best sales under $25 at other retailers

Best Buy: Shop deals on electronics and tech during the Black Friday in July sale through July 17 Nordstrom: Shop deals on beauty tools, apparel and more during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ulta: Up to 20% off until July 21 during the Back To School Glow Up sale Kohl’s: Take an extra 25% off sale items using code GET25 through July 17 Macy’s: Save on select products sitewide during the retailer’s All-Star Week sale through July 23 Casper: Up to 30% off bundles, furniture, foam pillows and glow light, 20% off mattresses, and 10% off everything else through July 17 Petsmart: Up to 15% off all dog and cat beds Loops: 35% off when you checkout using Buy with Prime on Loops’ website Dermstore: Up to 25% off sitewide using code VIP through July 17 Nike: Extra 25% off select sale styles using code EXTRA25 through July 17 Our Place: Up to 30% off sitewide through July 21 Babylist: Up to 30% off select products sitewide Native: Up to 20% off orders $35+ until July 19 during the brand’s Anniversary Sale Fly by Jing: Up to 20% off select sauces Woof: Up to 20% off sitewide (excluding bully sticks) Hedley & Bennett: Up to 20% off sitewide Trtl: Up to 30% off sitewide Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 50% off select products during Charlotte’s Big Summer Sale Reebok: Up to 65% off select styles The Company Store: 25% off sitewide and 40% off select products with code FLASH24

How I found the best Prime Day deals under $25

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the 4th of July and more. To round up the best Prime Day sales under $25, I found highly rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more