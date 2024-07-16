Amazon Prime Day is on its second (and final) day of sales, offering discounts on pet products and supplies exclusive to Prime members. You can also find deals on home and kitchen, beauty, tech and more.

As a writer for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Prime Day pet deals at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll continue updating this list throughout Prime Day.

Best Prime Day pet deals

This NBC Select Pet Awards winner is our favorite cat treat for its chewy texture and compatibility with automatic treat dispensers. Vets recommend Temptations because they’re highly palatable to cats and are packed with vitamins. NBC Select’s associate updates editor Zoe Malin says her three cats have enjoyed them at all stages of life, from kittenhood to older adulthood.

The Chuckit Ultra Ball is made from a bouncy rubber that’s harder for chewers to rip apart, which is why it won an NBC Select Pet Award for best ball toy for dogs. It also floats, so you can use it for playtime in the water, too. It comes in small to XXL sizes.

Petsafe makes some of our favorite dog harnesses that are designed to prevent your dog from pulling and tugging while you walk. It has five points where you can adjust the fit, plus it’s padded for extra comfort, according to the brand. The harness also comes with loop clips on both the back and front to attach a leash.

This is one of our staff’s favorite carpet cleaners, and an NBC Select Pet Awards winner for best stain remover machine. It uses a spray and suction mechanism to lift messes from carpets, upholstery and more, and comes with a scrub tool to clean stubborn dirt and debris on floors and rugs, according to the brand. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has used this machine on her carpets and furniture for years, and says that it’s both easy to use and visibly removes stains in seconds.

Greenies are our pick for the best overall dog dental chews. because they help to maintain gum health, prevent plaque and tartar buildup, and freshen your dog’s breath. They’re also packed with vitamins and minerals like vitamin E, vitamin A and wheat flour, according to the brand.

This wireless water fountain connects to an app via Bluetooth, which allows you to track your cat’s drinking habits and hydration levels, according to the brand. “My family bought this wireless water fountain for our cats and they preferred it to their bowl of water,” says Malin. It holds up to 2.5 liters and also filters the water, making it safer for cats to drink.

We love Earth Rated products at NBC Select, and these wipes are my go-to choice for bathroom walks with my dog. They’re extra-long and leakproof and come on a tear-away roll that makes them easy to carry. They’re also made from recycled plastic and pair well with the Earth Rated Poop Bag Dispenser.

This litter weighs half as much as standard cat litter and clumps when wet to absorb moisture and make scooping easier, according to Purina. Malin says she’s thankful that she found this lightweight option for her cats’ litter because she can “easily bring from room to room and lift it up to fill [her] litter boxes.”

A Select Pet Award winner, this camera lets you dispense treats via your phone and rotates 360 degrees to keep an eye on your cat or dog. It also has a two-way speaker and night vision, plus the Furbo sends push notifications when it senses barking, all without the need for a subscription.

One of the best dog brushes, this NBC Select Pet Award winner has a dual-sided design to untangle and de-shed especially thick fur that gets matted easily. The teeth are made from rounded stainless steel to prevent damage and the rubber handle is designed for a comfortable grip, according to the brand.

This litter box is another Select Pet Award winner because it prevents messes with its top-entry design and built-in grooves that catch litter. It has a roomy interior, high sides and a removable lid, so it’s easy for your cats to use and for you to clean, according to the brand. Your order also includes a scoop that attaches to the side.

Use these Earth Rated wipes to remove dirt and germs from your dog’s paws, butt or body. The hypoallergenic wipes have aloe vera, shea butter and chamomile that gently moisturize your pet’s skin in addition to cleaning it. (They also come in an unscented option if your pet has especially sensitive skin).

One of the best dog beds of 2024, this circular pet bed has raised edges and fur-mimicking plush to soothe anxious pets. It comes in six sizes to accommodate dogs and cats between 10 and 210 pounds; the smaller beds are fully washable, while the larger ones have a removable cover that you can toss in the machine.

This litter box’s automatic cleaning system allows you to use it hands-free for up to 15 days at a time. Its app allows you to choose from automatic, scheduled or manual cleaning modes. According to the brand, the app also tracks your cat’s behavior and health. The litter box is large enough for more than one cat and has a sealed waste bin that prevents order.

Your cat can use this as a scratcher or a lounge to relax on, according to the brand. The curves are designed to make it easier for scratching and a more comfortable place for your cat to nap, so they’ll leave your furniture alone.

Best Prime Day pet sales

Here are the best Prime Day pet sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best pet sales at other retailers

Petsmart : Up to 15% off all dog and cat beds

: Up to 15% off all dog and cat beds Royal Canin : Up to 30% off select puppy food

: Up to 30% off select puppy food Petco : Up to 40% off sitewide

Up to 40% off sitewide Furbo : Up to 60% off sitewide

: Up to 60% off sitewide Woof: 21% off sitewide (excluding bully sticks)

How I found the best Prime Day pet deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Pet Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for a year for NBC Select, including covering the best sales each week. To round up the best Prime Day sales on pet supplies, I found highly-rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

