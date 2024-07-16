The second (and final) day of sales from Amazon Prime Day is underway, offering discounts on home and kitchen products exclusive to Prime members. You can also find deals on beauty, tech, sneakers and more.

As a commerce editor for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll continue updating this list throughout Prime Day.

Best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

4.6-star average rating from 1,792 reviews on Amazon

This soda maker is the best way to have carbonated beverages at home without having to constantly purchase and recycle cans and plastic bottles. It’s easy to install the C02 cylinders in the back of the appliance and you can save your carbonated water in the carafe it comes with. It also comes with flavored syrups to create your own custom drinks.

4.5-star average rating from 24,985 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This single-serve coffee maker is a convenient appliance for people who live alone or only drink one cup a coffee each day. It makes cups of coffee in 8-, 10, and -12 ounce sizes and has a 42-ounce water reservoir on the back. It’s compatible with both short coffee cups or tall portable mugs that you can take with you to work.

4.6-star average rating from 13,447 reviews at Amazon

Lowest price in three months

We previously featured the Oral-B Pro 1000 in our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes. This newer version is even more effective with five brushing modes, a pressure sensor to prevent over brushing, a round brush head and bluetooth connectivity with the Oral-B app to help track brushing habits.

4.6-star average rating from 1,870 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This powerful blender has a large capacity for making multiple servings of drinks such as frozen beverages, smoothies, milkshakes and more. It has a digital timer, multiple speed settings and pulse functions and even has friction heating capabilities, so it can warm up cold soup simply from blending, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 9,403 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This upright vacuum can clean pet hair, food crumbs, dust and more from carpets, wood floors and tile. You can detach the pod and use it as a handheld vacuum, too. It comes with a crevice tool for cleaning small spaces, like stair steps, and elevated areas, such as window sills and ledges. It also has swivel steering, making it easy to move around with one hand, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 4,016 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This portable blender two-pack is ideal for anyone who likes being able to make smoothies, even when they aren’t home. You can take them with you to work and do the blending there, since they fit in many car drink holders. They hold about 18 ounces each and have separate power and pulse buttons.

4.5-star average rating from 59,997 reviews on Amazon

Lasko’s oscillating tower fan is simple to set up since you don’t need any tools to build it, according to the brand. It has a power button on the top, along with controls to increase or decrease the fan speed and comes with a remote control. It also has a 7.5-hour timer, so you don’t have to worry about remembering to turn it off.

4.2-star average rating from 12,167 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in three months

The iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo vacuum has multiple brushes for cleaning various areas around your home, including in small spaces, corners and under large pieces of furniture. Thanks to its self-emptying bin, it can hold up to 60 days worth of debris, according to the brand, which means you won’t have to vacuum as often. You can use the app to control the device and it uses mapping technology to learn the layout of your home and clean more thoroughly.

4.1-star average rating from 5,026 reviews at Amazon

Lowest price in three months

Make lattes, cappuccinos, cortados and more at home with Philips automatic and programmable espresso machine. You can adjust the brew strength and quantity of espresso and use the milk foaming attachment to add an extra smooth texture to your drinks. The digital display at the top makes it easy to use, especially if you’re a newly minted at-home barista.

4.2-star average rating from 3,433 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This assorted mix of succulents are great for adding some pretty and low-maintenance greenery to your home. They only require watering every couple weeks with filtered sunlight, and they’re easy to transfer to a new pot or planter, per the brand. Put them on your window sill, in your backyard or give them as gifts.

4.4-star rating from 5,187 reviews on Amazon

An NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner, the Purple Harmony pillow is one of the most comfortable, breathable pillows our editors have tried. It has a latex core with a honeycomb-shaped grid on top, and it comes with a stretchy, machine-washable cover that wicks moisture, according to the brand.

4.5-star rating from 18,445 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is one of our favorite smart bulbs because it doesn’t require a hub and it allows you to choose between 16 million color options. You can set automatic schedules and adjust the brightness settings from a free app on your phone, or you can control it with your voice since it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

4.7-star average rating from 12,705 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended 5.5-cup rice cooker has a number of settings to help you make the perfect rice, including fast cooking, an option for brown rice and a steaming function. The smart rice cooker also uses “fuzzy logic,” which means it makes small adjustments along the way to cook the ideal rice, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 45,909 reviews on Amazon

This pizza cutter fits in the palm of your hand, allowing you to grip the top and apply a steady amount of pressure, giving you more control over the tool’s stainless steel blade as you roll it over pizza crust, according to the brand. The pizza cutter also comes apart so you can put it in the dishwasher and it comes with a blade guard for safe storage.

Best Prime Day home and kitchen sales

Here are the best Prime Day home and kitchen sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered holiday deals and sales events for six months. To round up the best Prime Day sales on home and kitchen, I found highly rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more