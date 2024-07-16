As shopping editors, a major part of our day-to-day lives is finding the best deals for NBC Select readers. And since we relate to our readers and only choose top-rated products we would also consider purchasing ourselves, we end up coming across a lot of enticing finds. We spent hours scouring Amazon and other retailers for the best sales — and some are still live for you to shop now — and spent over $2,300 on our own purchases while finding top-rated products for you to buy.

Prime Day may be over, but NBC Select editors certainly took advantage of the two-day shopping event. We stocked up on items we use every day, ones we’ve been eyeing and ones with deals too good to ignore. We also purchased some of our own award-winning products.

Below, we’ve compiled everything our editors bought this Prime Day and why we bought it.

What we bought during Amazon Prime Day 2024

Our favorite tech purchases

4.3-star average rating from 1,345 reviews on Amazon

My whole team keeps talking about the Hatch Clock and I’ve been influenced. We’ve used the Casper Glow Lights for years and I feel like this is an upgrade with the ability to dim and connect to an app. – Lauren Swanson, editorial director

4.6-star average rating from 3,352 reviews on Amazon

My best friend owns these headphones and hasn’t stopped raving about them, so I finally gave in since this deal was genuinely too good for me to ignore. I’ve been wanting a pair of over-ear headphones since I hate being distracted by random noises I can’t control and this pair comes recommended by our editors as a reliable noise-canceling option. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

4.5-star average rating from 88,894 reviews on Amazon

I’ve been considering getting smart plugs for a while, mostly so I can turn my AC on when I’m walking home from the train, and when it hit around 100 degrees in New York this week, I knew it was time. These were recommended by a coworker, and luckily they were on sale for Prime Day. I’ve already used them since they came yesterday, and it’s really boosted my mood to walk into a cool home instead of one that’s been baking in the sun all day. — Rosalie Sparaco, senior social media editor

4.6-star average rating from 1,551 reviews on Amazon

My husband is insane and has somehow held onto every Airpod he’s ever purchased, but unfortunately, I cannot say the same. I love my AirPods so much, but I lose them every three months. I’m going to buy two pairs now because this deal is so good. – Jen Birkhofer, NBC News Digital vice president of commerce

3.4-star average rating from 280 reviews on Amazon

After using Courant’s MAG:3 in my bedroom for months, I love how convenient it is to just throw my phone on without all these cords disrupting the look of my room since the chargers double as room decor. That’s why I plan on taking this Prime Day as the perfect opportunity to bring those exact feelings into my living room, except with this model which can charge two phones simultaneously. It has a sleek look that matches my living room and the fact that it can charge two phones makes it great for hosting multiple guests. It’s compatible with many iPhones, so no matter the model, this charger works. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

4.4-star average rating from 32,109 reviews on Amazon

I’m prone to losing wireless earbuds, so every Prime Day, I buy a new pair. I’m on my fourth pair from Soundcore by Anker and they’ve never let me down. They’re affordable, and for my purposes — podcast-listening and some virtual work meetings — they work really well. This year I got the Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds during a Lightning Deal. – Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

4.4-star average rating from 9,820 reviews on Amazon

&

4.1-star average rating from 24,205 reviews on Amazon

Let me start by saying, I know how ridiculous this looks. However, these two products have converted me from a casual reader to an avid Kindle user. This remote-control page turner pairs perfectly with a tablet holder, allowing me to stay bundled under my covers while reading at the same time. – Emma Satin, east coast page

4.3-star average rating from 431 reviews on Amazon

My husband is a cycling enthusiast and has decided to start a vlog recording his rides. So far he’s been using my ten year old GoPro Hero 3+, which hasn’t been getting the best quality footage. He decided to snag a deal and upgrade to the Hero 11 that has 5.3K video meant to give you 91% more resolution than 4K video, according to the brand. However, to him the most important feature is the HyperSmooth stabilization technology to keep the footage as still as possible which can be difficult to achieve due to the bumpy nature of bike riding. – Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

4.6-star average rating from 3,578 reviews on Amazon

I recently thought I lost my wallet and immediately ordered an AirTag to avoid that panic in the future. But now the AirTag keeps sliding out of my wallet, and I will definitely lose that. So I bought this keychain to hook it to my wallet because it’s under $5. — Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

4.5-star average rating from 989 reviews on Amazon

My old PopSocket fell off my phone and it’s so much less comfortable without it. Zoe Malin recommended this PopSocket wallet on Prime Day (she bought it last year). Besides the kickstand, she said it holds several cards. She convinced me. — Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

Our favorite hair, skin and oral care purchases

4.7-star average rating from 5,573 reviews on Amazon

This is a must-have for anyone with sensitive teeth. I especially like to use it when I’m using whitening strips, which can make my already sensitive teeth even more sensitive. It doesn’t have as strong a minty feel as some toothpastes from Colgate or Crest, in my experience, but I still like it. And most importantly, my teeth feel good using it. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

This is my go-to toothpaste. I restocked as soon as I saw it was on sale in a three-pack for Prime Day. This makes my teeth feel like the epitome of “minty clean” and I genuinely notice my teeth look whiter whenever I use it. I also have sensitive teeth, so I’m appreciative of this toothpaste and am very loyal to it. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

4.7-star average rating from 6,303 reviews on Amazon

Since moving back to the city, I find myself reaching for my Touchland hand sanitizer but I’m always worried about the day I run out. To prevent that, I bought this 3-pack. Usually, each hand sanitizer is $10, but this one is way less than that, and I can try out three different scents. These are my absolute favorite hand sanitizers to use — they’re so convenient to spray and carry around and they never dry out my hands. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

4.5-star average rating from 656 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Wellness Award winner is my go-to floss, and the only one that truly gets all the food out of my teeth. I used to be a water flosser advocate, but I find myself reaching for mine less since I started using Cocofloss. The flavored floss smells nice and doesn’t have an overpowering taste. My favorite is the coconut flavor, but I’m excited to try other ones with this variety pack. — Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

4.4-star average rating from 2,617 reviews on Amazon

A new purchase for me, I was intrigued to try these collagen masks after seeing so many influencers with great skin recommend them. From what I understand, these are long-wear masks (think: three to four hour minimum, or even overnight). As your skin absorbs the active ingredients, the mask changes from an opaque, white color to a sheer, see-through mask that almost resembles a clear pimple patch. Jury’s out on whether these will actually make my skin look and feel more hydrated and dewy, but I’m curious enough to try them out. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

I’m obsessed with collagen sleep masks and Korean beauty and I’ve tried a few but really like these. They stay on really well and you can actually sleep in them without feeling it. I always wake up feeling moisturized and refreshed. – Jen Birkhofer, NBC News Digital vice president of commerce

4.6-star average rating from 86,574 reviews on Amazon

I love my Crest white strips. If I have a family dinner or wedding, I’ll do the white strips the days before for a quick refresh. They’re one of the products I always have in my bathroom because they make me feel ready when I want a well-polished look. – Amanda Smith, NBC commerce analytics manager

4.6-star average rating from 63,760 reviews on Amazon

I absolutely love Bio-Oil. I put it all over my body, even my face. It really helps hydrate my skin and smooth out imperfections. I also love the smell; it’s faint and clean but not perfumey. – Jen Birkhofer, NBC News Digital vice president of commerce

4.6-star average rating from 120,365 reviews on Amazon

I have thick, curly hair that’s hard to fully put up if I don’t have a good hair tie on hand. I tested these ones a few months ago and, as the story goes, have already lost most of them. I saw these were on sale for just a couple bucks, so I added them onto my order. I love that these don’t hurt my head or cause any weird lines to form if I keep one in for a while, especially while working out. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

4.4-star average rating from 7,112 reviews on Amazon

I love this face mask in the mornings or anytime I need a pick me up before I go out to dinner. It really leaves your face bright and radiant and isn’t drying at all. – Jen Birkhofer, NBC News Digital vice president of commerce

4.3-star average rating from 79,889 reviews on Amazon

I’m skeptical of this working on my deeply frizzy curly/wavy hair, but I’m all for trying. It’s been exceptionally humid in New York City lately, so I’ll pretty much give anything a test run as it pertains to taming frizz. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

I’ve been using the Color Wow Dream coat for almost a year now and I honestly don’t remember what it was like to blow dry my hair without it. I have super frizzy hair and this product makes a noticeable difference and leaves my hair feeling soft for days between washes. – Caitlin Cusack, social media editorial assistant

4.2-star average rating from 96,696 reviews on Amazon

Clearly, I’m on a teeth journey (as mentioned by my recommendation above). I’ve never used this before but wanted to try it as a quick touch-up option for whitening when I don’t feel like using strips, which can be time consuming (and uncomfortable). I like the idea of a quick swipe of a pen. I’m curious to see how this works. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

4.6-star average rating from 483,318 reviews on Amazon

I had the original version of the Revlon hair dryer brush for years before it finally broke a few weeks ago. Since I can’t live without blow dryer brushes to get that perfect blow-out look, I decided to replace it with the Volumizer Plus from the brand, which is slimmer and more travel-friendly. I’m excited to see how it compares, especially since Revlon is one of my favorite hair care brands. – Mili Godio, updates editor

4.4-star average rating from 355 reviews on Amazon

I fear I neglected my scalp health too much, so problems I never had now include a dry, flaky scalp. I absolutely hate the idea of this continuing to be a thing, so instead of letting it get worse, I’m buying this oil. The oil acts as a dry scalp treatment by removing the build-up that causes this, conditions it to moisturize and hydrate the scalp and then helps support hair follicle health. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

4.6-star average rating from 36,750 reviews on Amazon

I love Prime Day because it’s the best time to stock up on your favorites, and this moisturizer is absolutely a favorite. If you look at my order history from the past seven years of Prime Days, this moisturizer is always on it, along with refills on my EltaMD sunscreen and my Ursa Major shaving cream. – Lauren Swanson, editorial director

4.8-star average rating from 23,822 reviews on Amazon

Instead of using traditional terry towels that may pick up bacteria or gunk from sitting in my bathroom, I like to use these disposable sheets to sop up lingering water or product on my face after I wash it. My skin responds well to them; I’ve noticed I break out less when I consistently use them. They’re a great size — I have plenty of room to wipe down my face and neck, plus I use them on my lips after brushing my teeth. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

4.1-star average rating from 52 reviews on Amazon

I’ve consistently been using this foaming gel for the past six months; I swear by it to help define and de-frizz my curly hair without adding too much crunch. I’ll be adding at least two of these to my cart. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

4.7-star average rating from 1,801 reviews on Amazon

This toner from Farmacy is in my cart every Prime Day. I have been using this toner for four years and it has never bothered my sensitive skin. It has a pleasant earthy-herbal scent and gives my skin a deep-clean feeling and over time has minimized my pores. – Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

Our favorite clothing and accessory purchases

4.8-star average rating from 109,511 reviews on Amazon

I ran my first and second marathons in Saucony Endorphins and these socks. These running socks do a fabulous job venting and keeping your feet cool, especially while you’re racking up miles in this heatwave. — Lauren Swanson, editorial director

4.0-star average rating from 72 reviews on Amazon

I hate summer, and this heat is making me feel like I don’t know what to wear. I got these shorts to dress up when I want to wear jeans but can’t due to the crazy temps. Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.6-star average rating from 4,589 reviews on Amazon

These are Bottega dupes and I’ve had my eyes on them for a while. They just dropped to under $12 so now’s the time to buy. – Jen Birkhofer, NBC News Digital vice president of commerce

4.4-star average rating from 2,183 reviews on Amazon

I’m never not looking for a comfortable house slipper. I hate the feeling of walking around barefoot so wanted to try these. I’ve had good experience with memory foam shoes in the past, so I have high hopes these end up being as comfortable as they look. They’re obviously not high fashion or going to win any awards for their design, but they look reliable enough to wear in my apartment or to the pool. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

4.4-star average rating from 1,708 reviews on Amazon

I notoriously lose and/or break sunglasses, so I’ve stopped trying to buy expensive ones. These are cute, affordable and come in a bunch of colors. – Caitlin Cusack, social media editorial assistant

4.7-star average rating from 4,483 reviews on Amazon

My makeup routine isn’t that involved, but I do love having a great foundation and concealer brush. I bought this 4-piece set because it had tons of reviews and was almost 50% off. – Jen Birkhofer, NBC News Digital vice president of commerce

4.0-star average rating from 782 reviews on Amazon

Last year, I bought this dress in black on Prime Day, and after I tried it on when it arrived, I regretted not buying it in other colors. So this year, I’m buying it in more colors. It’s the only thing I want to wear in the summer, and I can add a jacket and boots in the colder months. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.3-star average rating from 248 reviews on Amazon

These chunky sandals are really cute and look way more expensive than they are. The customer photos really convinced me to buy them. – Jen Birkhofer, NBC News Digital vice president of commerce

Our favorite home purchases

4.5-star average rating from 82,290 reviews on Amazon

I haven’t used the Bissell cleaner yet but my dog has been shedding a ton during this heat wave so it seemed like a logical choice for deeply cleaning our carpets. I also got to handle it a bit during the NBC Select Prime day photoshoot, which is what won me over. It didn’t seem that large and would be easy enough to store away when not in use. — Jordan Bowman, commerce editor

4.5-star average rating from 1,122 reviews on Amazon

I’ve heard great things about wool dryer balls and how they can soften clothes and reduce static when they’re in the dryer. So, I bought these to upgrade my laundry routine — I love that they’re reusable, so I can avoid spending money on dryer sheets. Plus, I like that they’re made of 100% wool, so I’m not guessing what other fragrances and ingredients are in them like I would fabric softener or dryer sheets. – Mili Godio, updates editor

I love using Prime Day to stock up on my favorite home essentials, including these wool dryer balls. Since I have sensitive skin, I must be careful about my laundry items. I love that these are fragrance-free so it’s gentle on my skin and does what my old dryer sheets would do except these are more effective — they feel softer and have less static and wrinkles. All I have to do is toss them in my dryer; even after using them for multiple loads, they still work perfectly fine. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

4.7-star average rating from 4,295 reviews on Amazon

My sneaker collection is out of control since I’m constantly testing new ones. I needed more storage space to keep everything organized, so I got this rack to add to my closet. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.6-star average rating from 14,506 reviews on Amazon

I’ve eaten Taco Bell in bed one too many times...so I’m long overdue for a new comforter. I prefer a quilt-style over a duvet, and this one has good reviews and a super cute pattern, so I’m excited to try it out. – Caitlin Cusack, social media editorial assistant

4.6-star average rating from 21,296 reviews on Amazon

I’ve been eyeing the Aerogarden Harvest for a long time, and I decided to finally press purchase since it’s at its lowest price ever for Prime Day. I’ve gotten more into cooking lately, so I love the idea of growing my own veggies and herbs while making dinner. It’s also very low maintenance and doesn’t need sunlight or soil, which is great for my small NYC apartment which doesn’t get a lot of light. – Mili Godio, updates editor

3.7-star average rating from 131 reviews on Amazon

This is my hands-down favorite pillow. My husband and I have a few pillows, but this is the one that we fight over every night. I like the original pillow from Casper, but this one is amazing because it helps cool you while you sleep. — Lauren Swanson, editorial director

4.8-star average rating from 955 reviews on Amazon

For me, Prime Day is the best time to restock my home basics and pantry staples, so I hold off on buying essentials throughout early July. One of my favorite finds is this variety pack, which comes with 166 Ziploc bags and is at its lowest price ever — of course, I’m buying multiple packs to fully stock up for months. — Mili Godio, updates editor

Our favorite pet purchases

4.8-star average rating from 35,409 reviews on Amazon

My cat is obsessed with these squeezable cat treats, especially the farm-raised chicken variety pack. I’ll be stocking up on these while I can get them on sale, since he goes through them so fast. They’re easy to tear, too. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

4.6-star average rating from 33,111 reviews on Amazon

For the first two years of being a cat mom, I wasn’t picky about what type of litter I bought because my cat didn’t care what she used. But when I adopted my second cat, the shelter recommended this one, saying it was great for multi-pet households. They were 100% correct and I’ve bought it ever since. It’s the best clumping litter I’ve ever used, and it tracks across my floors less than other options I’ve tried. It also masks odors really well — people come into my apartment and don’t even know I have cats. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.4-star average rating from 3,555 reviews on Amazon

I only give my cats freeze-dried treats because I love that there’s only one ingredient: meat or fish. They go through them so fast because I’m a sucker and give them treats whenever they want, so I’m going to stock up. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

3.5-star average rating from 334 reviews on Amazon

I swear these work and I love that I don’t need to plug them into outlets like other calming cat diffusers. My outlets are valuable. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.7-star average from 11,856 reviews on Amazon

My cat is obsessed with these springs. He literally brings them to me in the middle of the night to play fetch with him. 12 come in a pack so it’s easy to find another if he or I can’t find the one we’ve been playing with. They’re super cute and I feel safe giving these toys to my cat to play with, because it’s made of sturdy material and the edges of the spirals aren’t sharp or anything like that. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

4.7-star average rating from 6,702 reviews on Amazon

I started feeding my cats this dry food because a vet recommended it in one of our cat food articles. Purina has a kitten version, too, so I gave it to my cats as kittens and easily transitioned them to the adult option when they turned 1. They love the seafood flavor and that the kibble has different textures. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.7-star average rating from 36,024 reviews on Amazon

My cats HATE pate wet cat food. They literally will not even approach it. But they loooove the texture of this wet food, and are Fancy Feast snobs, so I buy it in bulk. It was also an expert rec from a vet in our cat food articles. I just looked on Amazon and it says I’ve bought it over a dozen times. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Our favorite wellness and leisure purchases

4.6-star average rating from 35,568 reviews on Amazon

After scanning thousands of deals for Prime Day on my laptop, I have a painful case of tech neck. At my gym, they have an s-shaped trigger-point massage tool that really helps with hard-to-reach tweaked muscles, so I got my own for home. (Now, I’m ready to hunt deals for Prime Day 2.) – Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

4.0-star average rating from 10,655 reviews on Amazon

I’m writing about probiotics right now, and after speaking to experts, I decided I needed to start taking one. I’ve been taking these for about a month and I love them, so I refilled them while they were on sale. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.3-star average rating from 17,510 reviews on Amazon

I wish I had these when I walked nearly 50,000 steps last October from the top to bottom of Manhattan. While I wore comfortable walking shoes, the added support would have been ideal. I’m going to buy these insoles for my next long walk and goal to hit at least 10,000 steps a day. Summer’s heat is already feeling pretty unbearable, so no reason for my feet to feel that way as well. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

I’m in the midst of reading the first book of this series, “Fourth Wing”, and I’m already obsessed. When I saw I could pre-order the final installation, which comes out in January 2025, is in a limited-edition hardcover for under $20 I immediately added it to my cart. If you’re a fan of fantasy books and currently obsessed with dragons thanks to a certain HBO TV show, I highly recommend starting this series. – Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

4.5-star average rating from 124,883 reviews on Amazon

I exercise nearly every day, including running and Pilates, so regular stretching is a must for me. These staff and reader-favorite resistance bands are a 2024 Wellness Award winner that I’ve been eyeing for awhile now. I need to take the plunge and finally buy them. I also used resistance bands during every physical therapy session I had when I hurt my shoulder and hip, and I want to implement the practices I learned from physical therapy back to improve my day-to-day wellbeing. I love how they range from light to extra heavy in terms of resistance and come in multiple cute and easy-to-use colorways. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

Our favorite food and drink purchases

4.7-star average rating from 14,639 reviews on Amazon

I’m usually good about not making impulse purchases but I could not resist this one. Orbit Sweet Mint Gum is my absolute all time favorite gum on earth. I always keep packs on my desk at the office and at home. Since I’m often buying more, I took advantage of this 12-pack while it was discounted. I honestly think this is the product I’m most excited about getting. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.1-star average rating from 1,153 reviews on Amazon

I buy my favorite Simple Mills Sea Salt Crackers at Costco in bulk, but Costco doesn’t have Pop Mmms, which are literally a gift to the gluten-free community. I could eat an entire box in one sitting. They have a flavor similar to Goldfish or Cheez-Its, which I can’t have since they’re not gluten-free. So I owe everything to Simple Mills for these. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

4.5-star average rating from 51,243 reviews on Amazon

If you run outside (or run long distances at all), you know how amazing these Nuun tabs are. Drop them into a glass of water — they’re designed to give you the important electrolytes your body needs after sweating. I use these so often that I absolutely had to stock up while they’re on sale. — Lauren Swanson, editorial director

4.3-star average rating from 28,261 reviews on Amazon

It wouldn’t be Prime Day if I didn’t buy one (or … three … maybe four) boxes of Poppi. I have an addiction and I’m ok with it. In fact, I’m proud of it. My favorite flavor is Doc Pop, but I don’t discriminate, so I’ll buy whatever is on sale. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Why trust NBC Select?

Jeffrey Kelly is a digital intern for NBC Select, covering deals and sales for Walmart and Target. Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator for NBC Select, covering deals and sales for home goods, travel and more. To round up this list, they asked editors what they bought for Prime Day and why they bought each product.

